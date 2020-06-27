UP Board Result 2020 Class 12 Toppers' List: Anurag Malik of Baghpat's Shri SM Inter College Tops Class 12 Exams With 97% Marks

UP Board Result 2020 Class 12 Toppers' List | The UP Board 2020 result announcement revealed the toppers list as well. Anurag Malik of Shri SM Inter College Baghpat tops UP Board Class 12th Board 2020 with 97%. Riya Jain bagged the first position in Class 10 with 96.67%. The overall passing percentage for Class 10 stands at 83.31% and 74.64% for UP board Class 12th. In both Class 10 and Class 12, girls have outperformed boys.

The UPMSP UP Board Class 10, 12 Results 2020 are available on these websites: upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in and upmspresults.up.nic.in

UP 10th Result 2020 Merit List | UPMSP UP 10th Board Result 2020: Meet the toppers

1.Ria Jain 96.67 %



2.Abhmanyu Verma 95.83%



3.Yogesh Pratap Singh 95.33%

Uttar Pradesh 12th Result 2020 Merit List | UP Class 12th Board Result 2020 toppers

1. Anurag Malik 97%



2. Pranjal Singh 96%



3.Utkarsh Shukla 94.80%

The examination authority is expected to issue e-mark sheets to all its students. The idea was taken into consideration keeping the current COVID-19 pandemic situation in context.

The e-mark sheets will also help students take admission in the preferred streams and colleges to pursue their area of interests. This year, the UP Class 10th examination was organised from February 18 to March 3. The UP Board Class 12 exam was conducted from February 18 to March 6.

Earlier in the day, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended his wishes on the result day.

मेरे प्यारे बच्चों,



आज यूपी बोर्ड का परीक्षाफल आना है। वैसे परीक्षा व परीक्षाफल आत्म विश्लेषण का माध्यम मात्र हैं।



अतः प्रत्येक परीक्षाफल को सहजतापूर्वक स्वीकार करना ही श्रेष्ठ है।



प्रभु श्री राम की कृपा से आप सभी को मनोनुकूल परीक्षाफल की प्राप्ति हो। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) June 27, 2020

Students, whose names aren't on the merit list will have to visit the UP Board Result 2020 hosting website to check the score. After typing the name of the official website, students will be required to click on the link which says “Results”. Then they will be redirected to a new page that has active links for UP 10th Board Result 2020, UP 12th Board Result 2020. Once you click on it, it’s time to type in the details of the admit card and go for it. The UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2020 is here.



