UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: CM Adityanath Wishes Students Good Luck Hours Before Results

UP Result 2020: Follow these steps to check your grades

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad at upmsp.edu.in



Step 2: To check the UP Board Class 10 Results 2020, click on the direct link for Higher Secondary Result



Step 3: To check the UP Board Class 12 Results 2020, click on the direct link for Senior Secondary Result



Step 4: On the log-in place, enter the required credentials including name, date of birth and roll number



Step 5: Your scorecard and result for UPMSB Class 10,12 Exam Results 2020 will appear online

If a student fails to get 35% marks in any subject, the student will have to appear for the UPMSB Class 10, 12 Compartment Exam 2020, to be conducted later.In a first, the Uttar Pradesh High School and Intermediate results will be announced from Lucknow, and not Prayagraj. Meanwhile, all the preparations for the declaration of results have been done by the UP Education Department. Vinay Kumar Pandey, Director of Secondary Education, has written to ACS Information seeking permission to hold a press conference at the Lok Bhawan for the announcement of the results. The results, which were earlier scheduled to be announced in the month of April, got delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Last year, the UP Board results were declared on April 27.The checking of the answer sheets had started in the month of March, but was halted briefly due to the coronavirus pandemic and then a countrywide lockdown. Later, as the third phase of the lockdown ended, the evaluation of the copies was resumed. From May 5, the evaluation procedure was resumed from the districts, which were coming under Green Zone. Later, the work of checking of the copies was resumed in the Orange Zone and then the Red Zone, as well. However, there was opposition from teachers’ organisations, but the government continued to evaluate the copies by adopting secure measures.In light of the coronavirus outbreak and the subsequent lockdown, the UP Board authorities will issue a digital mark sheet for now. The schools have been directed to make arrangements for downloading and issuing digitally signed mark sheets to the students. These digitally signed mark sheets will be acceptable for educational and employment purposes, as well. The Uttar Pradesh Board will first issue the digital mark sheets to the intermediate students so that students don’t face any difficulty in admission sessions.This year, the UP Board high school and intermediate examinations were conducted between February 18 and March 6. A total of 56, 89, 622 students had registered for the High School and Intermediate Board exams and the board had made arrangements to install CCTV cameras at many examination centers to prevent malpractices.