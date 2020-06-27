 UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: CM Adityanath Wishes Students Good Luck Hours Before Results - News18

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: CM Adityanath Wishes Students Good Luck Hours Before Results

News18.com | June 27, 2020, 9:56 AM IST
facebook Twitter skype whatapps

Event Highlights

UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2020 Live Updates: A video press conference will be held today (June 27) by the Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Dinesh Sharma to announce the UP Board results for the students of classes 10 and 12. After the announcement of the UP results, the scores will be accessible for over 50 lakh students at upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in and upmspresults.up.nic.in. This year, the Uttar Pradesh Board will issue digitally-signed e-marksheets for students to complete their admission procedure for higher education. A student needs to score a minimum 35% marks to qualify a subject in both the Higher Secondary and Senior Secondary examination under the UP Board.


Read More
Jun 27, 2020 9:49 am (IST)

UP CM Wishes Good Luck to Students Waiting for UPMSP Board Result | Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath wished Class 10 and Class 12 students good luck as UPMSP is all set to announce the UP Board Exam results today at 12pm in Lucknow. 

Jun 27, 2020 9:43 am (IST)

Where to Check UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2020 | Those who appeared for Class 10 and Class 12 UP board exams will be able to check the results on the official website of the UPMSP at upmsp.edu.in.

Jun 27, 2020 9:35 am (IST)

UP Class 10, 12 Board Results 2020 | The Uttar Pradesh Board Results 2020 will be announced today at 12 pm through a press conference in Lucknow. Students can check their results at upmsp.edu.in.

Jun 27, 2020 9:32 am (IST)

READ | UP Board Result 2020 Today at 12 Noon at upresults.nic.in: How to Download Admit Cards

UP Board Result 2020 | The Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Dinesh Sharma, is set to announce the UP Board results on June 27 (tomorrow, Saturday) at 12 noon and classes 10 and 12 students can…

Jun 27, 2020 9:29 am (IST)

UP Board Results 2020 | The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will announce the UP 10th and 12th Result 2020 today at 12pm. Students can check their result on UPMSP official wesbite at upmsp.edu.in.

Jun 27, 2020 9:26 am (IST)

UP Board Press Conference at 12pm in Lucknow | The Uttar Pradesh Board Results 2020 will be announced through a press conference in Lucknow. Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma will declare the UPMSP Results 2020 for 10th and 12th classes.

Jun 27, 2020 9:22 am (IST)

Over 59 Lakh Students Waiting for UP Board Result | Around 59.6 lakh students have appeared for the Uttar Pradesh 10th, 12th Exam 2020, held in the month of February and March. Out of these, while 30 lakh sat for the Higher Secondary examination, 25 lakh others appeared for the UP Intermediate Examinations.

Jun 27, 2020 9:10 am (IST)

Here are the steps following which you can download the admit cards before the UP Board results 2020 are out.

Step 1. Visit the official site of the UP state education board at upmsp.edu.in
Step 2. Click on log in at the top right side on the home page
Step 3. Choose School log in from the menu
Step 4. Enter the details and press log in on this page 
Step 5. Another page will open from where you can download the PDF format of the admit card

Jun 27, 2020 9:05 am (IST)

UPMSP Helpline Helps Students | The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) had launched two toll free helpline numbers - 1800-180-5310 and 1800-180-5312 - for students to answer their queries and help them overcome stress due to board results. The helpline numbers remain active from 8 am to 8 pm.

Jun 27, 2020 9:00 am (IST)

Passing Criteria for UPMSP Board Exams | Students are required to secure a minimum of 35 per cent marks to pass the Uttar Pradesh board exam for a subject. Those who score less than 35 per cent marks in any subject will have to appear for compartment test. The dates for the compartment exams will be announced later by Uttar Pradesh board.

Jun 27, 2020 8:54 am (IST)

Board's official website often crashes due to heavy traffic soon after the announcement of results. Students are advised to keep trying to refresh the page. Websites to check UPMSP Board Results 2020 are - upmspresults.up.nic.in, upmsp.edu.inupresults.nic.in, examresults.net.

Jun 27, 2020 8:50 am (IST)

UP Board Results to be Announced by Education Min Dinesh Sharma | UPMSP board results 2020 will be announced at 12 pm today in the presence of deputy chief minister and state education minister Dinesh Sharma. The announcement will be made at Lok Bhavan's media centre in Lucknow.

Jun 27, 2020 8:45 am (IST)

Around 3.5 Crore UP Board Exam Copies Evaluated in Lockdown | A total of 3.5 crore copies of 56 lakh students were evaluated by 1.2 lakh teachers in record time during the coronavirus-induced lockdown, as reported.

Jun 27, 2020 8:35 am (IST)

Digitally Signed Marksheet to be Issued This Year | This year, the Uttar Pradesh Board is to issue digitally signed marksheet.This would help students to take admissions in further classes with these online issued legally valid marksheets. 

Jun 27, 2020 8:29 am (IST)

Where to Check UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2020 | Those who appeared for Class 10 and Class 12 UP board exams will be able to check the results on the official website of the UPMSP at upmsp.edu.in.

Jun 27, 2020 8:18 am (IST)

Around 5 Lakh Students Skipped UP Board Exams This Year | As per reports, nearly 5 lakh students of Class 10 and Class 12 had skipped the board exams due to strict measures that were put in place to conduct the exams in order to curb any use of unfair means.

Jun 27, 2020 8:06 am (IST)

UP Board Results 2020 | The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will announce the UP 10th and 12th Result 2020 today at 12pm. Around 59.6 lakh students have appeared for the Uttar Pradesh 10th, 12th Exam 2020. Students can check their result on UPMSP official wesbite at upmsp.edu.in.

Jun 27, 2020 8:00 am (IST)

READ | UP Result 2020 at upresults.nic.in: In a First, UP Board Results to be Announced from Lucknow Instead of Prayagraj

UP Result 2020: Over 50 lakh students, who had appeared for the examinations of classes 10 and 12 under the UP Board, can check their result 2020 on the official website upmsp.edu.in and…

Jun 27, 2020 7:58 am (IST)

UP Board Result 2020 | Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma will remain present at the time of UP Board results announcement today at 12 noon.

Jun 27, 2020 7:54 am (IST)

Do Not Panic | Students are advised not to panic and keep refreshing or trying the UPMSP official website if it takes time to load due to heavy traffic soon after the announcement of UP Board Result 2020. Follow this live blog page for all recent updates on UPMSP Result 2020.

Jun 27, 2020 7:48 am (IST)

Misplaced Your Admit Card? Don't Worry | It is important that students download their admit cards and be ready to access their UPMSP Results 2020 online. As it has been a long time since the UP board exams were taken, you might have displaced the admit card. But you can easily download it again. Here are the steps following which you can download the admit cards before the UP Board results 2020 are out.

Step 1. Visit the official website of the UP state education board
Step 2. Click on log in at the top right side on the home page
Step 3. Choose School log in from the menu
Step 4. Enter the details and press log in on this page 
Step 5. Another page will open from where you can download the PDF format of the admit card

Jun 27, 2020 7:36 am (IST)

Websites to Check UPMSP Results 2020 | All students can check their UP Class 10 and Class 12 board exams result on the websites like - upmspresults.up.nic.in, upmsp.edu.inupresults.nic.in, examresults.net.

Jun 27, 2020 7:31 am (IST)

Over 59 Lakh Students Waiting for UP Board Result | Around 59.6 lakh students have appeared for the Uttar Pradesh 10th, 12th Exam 2020, held in the month of February and March. Out of these, while 30 lakh sat for the Higher Secondary examination, 25 lakh others appeared for the UP Intermediate Examinations.

Jun 27, 2020 7:25 am (IST)

Covid-19 Delayed UP Board Results 2020 | The UP Board Matric Exams 2020 started on February 18 and ended on March 3, while Senior Secondary Uttar Pradesh Board Exams also began on February 18 and were concluded by March 6. The evaluation work for the board results was suspended in March due to the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown. However, it began in green zones May 5, followed by orange and red zones from May 12 and May 19, respectively.

Jun 27, 2020 7:19 am (IST)

Classes 1-8 Students Promoted | The UP government has already promoted students of classes 1 to 8 of all government schools to the next grade without holding exams. This step was taken in view of the Covid-19 situation.

Jun 27, 2020 7:17 am (IST)

Passing Marks Required for UPMSP Exams | Students are required to secure a minimum of 35 per cent marks to pass the Uttar Pradesh board exam for a subject. Those who score less than 35 per cent marks in any subject will have to appear for compartment test. The dates for the compartment exams will be announced later by Uttar Pradesh board.

Jun 27, 2020 7:15 am (IST)

How to check Uttar Pradesh UPMSP Board Class 10th, 12th result

Step 1: Visit the official website
Step 2: Click on the link for UP Class 10 or Class 12 result
Step 3: Enter required details to log in
Step 4: Your result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download the result for future reference till you get the original mark sheet

Jun 27, 2020 7:11 am (IST)

Where to Check UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2020 | Students who appeared for Class 10 and Class 12 UP board exams will be able to check the results on the official website of the UPMSP at upmsp.edu.in.

Jun 27, 2020 7:08 am (IST)

UP Result 2020 Today | The Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Dinesh Sharma, is set to announce the UP Board results 2020 at the Lok Bhawan in Lucknow today (June 27) at 12 noon. The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will release the UP Board 10th and 12th scores on the official websites at upresults.nic.in and upmsp.edu.in .

UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: CM Adityanath Wishes Students Good Luck Hours Before Results
Representative Image (Photo: News18.com)

If a student fails to get 35% marks in any subject, the student will have to appear for the UPMSB Class 10, 12 Compartment Exam 2020, to be conducted later.

In a first, the Uttar Pradesh High School and Intermediate results will be announced from Lucknow, and not Prayagraj. Meanwhile, all the preparations for the declaration of results have been done by the UP Education Department. Vinay Kumar Pandey, Director of Secondary Education, has written to ACS Information seeking permission to hold a press conference at the Lok Bhawan for the announcement of the results. The results, which were earlier scheduled to be announced in the month of April, got delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Last year, the UP Board results were declared on April 27.

UP Result 2020: Follow these steps to check your grades



  • Step 1: Visit the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad at upmsp.edu.in

  • Step 2: To check the UP Board Class 10 Results 2020, click on the direct link for Higher Secondary Result

  • Step 3: To check the UP Board Class 12 Results 2020, click on the direct link for Senior Secondary Result

  • Step 4: On the log-in place, enter the required credentials including name, date of birth and roll number

  • Step 5: Your scorecard and result for UPMSB Class 10,12 Exam Results 2020 will appear online


The checking of the answer sheets had started in the month of March, but was halted briefly due to the coronavirus pandemic and then a countrywide lockdown. Later, as the third phase of the lockdown ended, the evaluation of the copies was resumed. From May 5, the evaluation procedure was resumed from the districts, which were coming under Green Zone. Later, the work of checking of the copies was resumed in the Orange Zone and then the Red Zone, as well. However, there was opposition from teachers’ organisations, but the government continued to evaluate the copies by adopting secure measures.

In light of the coronavirus outbreak and the subsequent lockdown, the UP Board authorities will issue a digital mark sheet for now. The schools have been directed to make arrangements for downloading and issuing digitally signed mark sheets to the students. These digitally signed mark sheets will be acceptable for educational and employment purposes, as well. The Uttar Pradesh Board will first issue the digital mark sheets to the intermediate students so that students don’t face any difficulty in admission sessions.

This year, the UP Board high school and intermediate examinations were conducted between February 18 and March 6. A total of 56, 89, 622 students had registered for the High School and Intermediate Board exams and the board had made arrangements to install CCTV cameras at many examination centers to prevent malpractices.

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading