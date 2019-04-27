English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
UP Board 10th Result 2019 Declared by UPMSP in Uttar Pradesh at upresults.nic.in; 80.07 Percent Passed
The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad released the UP Board 10th result 2019 on the official website of UPMSP at upmsp.edu.in or upresults.nic.in.
(Image: News18.com)
UP Board 10th Result 2019 | The UP Board announced the Uttar Pradesh Class 10 result for the year 2019. The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad released the UP Board 10th result 2019 on the official website of UPMSP at target="_blank">upmsp.edu.in or upresults.nic.in. However, apart from these two official websites, the Uttar Pradesh Board 10th result can also be checked at examresults.net. With over 36 lakh students awaiting the result, the Uttar Pradesh Board is the country’s largest Board registering the maximum number of students every year. Hopefully, students have prepared well for their UP 10th Board Exams this year and will score good marks.
UP Board Class 10th Result 2019
Passing Percentage - 80.07%
Total number of students - 28.63 Lakh
Topper - Gautam Raghuvanshi: 97.93%
How to Check Your UP Board 10th Result 2019
Step 1: Click on the official website upresults.nic.in or and upresults.nic.in
Step 2: Look for the link which says UP Board Result 2018 Class 10 Result 2018
Step 3: Click on the link and fill up all the details to get your UP Board High School & Intermediate Result 2018
Step 4: Enter Roll Number and click submit
Step 5: Download your result and take a print out for further reference
GET YOUR UP BOARD HIGH SCHOOL RESULT 2019 ON SMS
SMS - UP10
ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263
The Board of High School and Intermediate Education Uttar Pradesh, also known as, Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) was set up in the year 1921 at Allahabad as a separate directorate and autonomous examining authority. The first UP Board Class 10 and UP Board Class 12 exams were conducted in the year 1923. Every year, nearly 32 lakhs students appear for the UP Board Class 10 and UP Board Class 12 Exams.
;The UP Board 10th examination was conducted from February 7 to February 28 in 2019. Due to instances of mass cheating in the past years, since 2018, certain measures have been taken to curb this practice. In 2019, too, the UP Board authorities have made Aadhar card check mandatory not only for students but for invigilators as well. Moreover, a Special Task Force had been assigned to check whether any kind of wrong practices are being carried out during the exam.
Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
