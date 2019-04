UP Board 10th Result 2019 to be Announced by UPMSP in Uttar Pradesh Tomorrow at upresults.nic.in; Check

The UP Board will declare the Uttar Pradesh Class 10 result for the year 2019 soon. The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad will be releasing the UP Board 10th result 2019 on the official website of UPMSP at upmsp.edu.in or upresults.nic.in . However, apart from these two official websites, the Uttar Pradesh Board 10th result can also be checked at examresults.net . With over 36 lakh students awaiting the result, the Uttar Pradesh Board is the country’s largest Board registering the maximum number of students every year. Hopefully, students have prepared well for their UP 10th Board Exams this year and will score good marks.The UP Board 10th examination was conducted from February 7 to February 28 in 2019. Due to instances of mass cheating in the past years, since 2018, certain measures have been taken to curb this practice. In 2019, too, the UP Board authorities have made Aadhar card check mandatory not only for students but for invigilators as well. Moreover, a Special Task Force had been assigned to check whether any kind of wrong practices are being carried out during the exam.Step 1: Click on the official website upresults.nic.in or and upresults.nic.in Step 2: Look for the link which says UP Board Result 2018 Class 10 Result 2018Step 3: Click on the link and fill up all the details to get your UP Board High School & Intermediate Result 2018Step 4: Enter Roll Number and click submitStep 5: Download your result and take a print out for further referenceSMS -