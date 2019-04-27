Take the pledge to vote

UP Board 10th Result 2019 to be Declared by UPMSP in Uttar Pradesh Soon at upresults.nic.in; Check

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad will be releasing the UP Board 10th result 2019 on the official website of UPMSP at upmsp.edu.in or upresults.nic.in.

Trending Desk

Updated:April 27, 2019, 9:42 AM IST
UP Board 10th Result 2019 to be Declared by UPMSP in Uttar Pradesh Soon at upresults.nic.in; Check
UP Board 10th Result 2019 | The UP Board will announce the Uttar Pradesh Class 10 result for the year 2019 soon. The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad will be releasing the UP Board 10th result 2019 on the official website of UPMSP at target="_blank">upmsp.edu.in or upresults.nic.in. However, apart from these two official websites, the Uttar Pradesh Board 10th result can also be checked at examresults.net. With over 36 lakh students awaiting the result, the Uttar Pradesh Board is the country’s largest Board registering the maximum number of students every year. Hopefully, students have prepared well for their UP 10th Board Exams this year and will score good marks.

The UP Board 10th examination was conducted from February 7 to February 28 in 2019. Due to instances of mass cheating in the past years, since 2018, certain measures have been taken to curb this practice. In 2019, too, the UP Board authorities have made Aadhar card check mandatory not only for students but for invigilators as well. Moreover, a Special Task Force had been assigned to check whether any kind of wrong practices are being carried out during the exam.

How to Check Your UP Board 10th Result 2019

Step 1: Click on the official website upresults.nic.in or and upresults.nic.in
Step 2: Look for the link which says UP Board Result 2018 Class 10 Result 2018

Step 3: Click on the link and fill up all the details to get your UP Board High School & Intermediate Result 2018

Step 4: Enter Roll Number and click submit

Step 5: Download your result and take a print out for further reference

GET YOUR UP BOARD HIGH SCHOOL RESULT 2019 ON SMS
SMS - UP10ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263

The Board of High School and Intermediate Education Uttar Pradesh, also known as, Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) was set up in the year 1921 at Allahabad as a separate directorate and autonomous examining authority. The first UP Board Class 10 and UP Board Class 12 exams were conducted in the year 1923. Every year, nearly 32 lakhs students appear for the UP Board Class 10 and UP Board Class 12 Exams.


| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
