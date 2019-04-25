Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

UP Board 10th Result 2019: Uttar Pradesh Board to Declare Class 10 Scores Soon at upmsp.edu.in; Direct Link

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will the UP board result on April 25 (today) on the official website at upmsp.edu.in or upresults.nic.in.

Trending Desk

Updated:April 25, 2019, 1:01 AM IST
UP Board 10th Result 2019: Uttar Pradesh Board to Declare Class 10 Scores Soon at upmsp.edu.in; Direct Link
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...
UP Board 10th Result 2019 | The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, also known as, Board of High School and Intermediate Education Uttar Pradesh or UPMS, will declare the UP Board 10th Result 2019 soon. The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is expected to announce the UP board result on April 25 (today) on the official website at upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in. Alternatively, the Uttar Pradesh Board class 10 result can also be checked by UP Board students at examresults.net. Uttar Pradesh students who are currently searching for UP Board Result 2019 10th , you are on the correct website.

The UP Board Class 10 Examination 2019 was conducted from 7th to 28th February. Besides, this year there were over 30 lakh students who had registered for UP Board Class 10 Exams 2019. With combined student strength of about 3.5 million students, the UP High School Result i.e. the Result of 10 Class 2019 UP Board is the single biggest result to be announced in India.
Students need to follow the following steps to check UP Board 10th Result 2018

Step 1: Click on the official website upresults.nic.in or and upresults.nic.in
Step 2: Look for the link which says UP Board Result 2018 Class 10 Result 2018

Step 3: Click on the link and fill up all the details to get your UP Board High School & Intermediate Result 2018

Step 4: Enter Roll Number and click submit

Step 5: Download your result and take a print out for further reference

GET YOUR UP BOARD HIGH SCHOOL RESULT 2019 ON SMS
SMS - UP10ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263

To check the UP Board Class 10 Results 2018 and UP Board Class 12 Results 2018 students can also visit results.nic.in, indiaresults.com and examresults.net websites. Last year, out of 36,55,691 Uttar Pradesh Board students, 75.16% passed the UP Board 10th examination.



Live TV

