UP Board Class 10th Result 2020 DECLARED LIVE Updates: 83.31% Clear Class 10 Exams; Rs 1 Lakh and Laptop for Toppers

Event Highlights
- Top 10 UP Board Schools
- Process to Obtain e-Marksheet
- e-Marksheets to be Available in 3 Days
- Girls Outscore Boys Again
- 2.82 Crore Answersheets Evaluated
- UP Board 10th Result 2020 Released
- UP Board 10th Compartment Exams
- UP Board Result
- Number of Class 10 Students
- How to Check Class 10 Result via SMS
- Passing Criteria for UPMSP Exams
- Around 3.5 Crore UP Exam Copies Evaluated
Process to Obtain Digitally-signed Marksheet and Certificate | The Deputy CM of Uttar Pradesh, Dinesh Sharma, laid down the procedure to obtain the e-marksheets for UP Board students. He said that students will have to give an application to the Principal of their schools, following which the Principal will login on the official website of Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad using the login id. The Principal will then download the digitally-signed marksheet and certificate and will duly sign it along with putting an official stamp of the college before giving it to the students.
UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2020 | "Coloured answersheets with coding were used to prevent cheating. As many as 1.91 lakh CCTVs were installed to ensure that. Technology was used along with call centre," Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma enlists the number of precautions that the UP Board had taken during the classes 10 and 12 examinations.
2.82 Crore Answersheets Evaluated, Says Deputy CM | During the press conference, UP Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma, says "More than 56 lakh had registered and over 52 lakh had appeared for the UP Board exams. As many as 2.82 crore answersheets were evaluated in 21 days and the result has been better than last year."
UP Board 10th Result 2020 Released | The Deputy CM of Uttar Pradesh, Dinesh Sharma, announces the UP Board class 10 results from the Lok Bhawan in Lucknow. The results for classes 10 and 12 UP Board students have been released at upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in.
UP Board Result 2020 to be Announced in Lucknow | In a first, the Uttar Pradesh High School and Intermediate results will be announced from Lucknow, and not Prayagraj. Meanwhile, all the preparations for the declaration of results have been done by the UP Education Department. Vinay Kumar Pandey, Director of Secondary Education, has written to ACS Information seeking permission to hold a press conference at the Lok Bhawan for the announcement of the results. The results, which were earlier scheduled to be announced in the month of April, got delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Last year, the UP Board results were declared on April 27.
UP Board 10th Result 2020: How and Where to Check | Here's how to check the UP Board 10th results and which website to visit.
Step 1: Visit the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad at upmsp.edu.in
Step 2: To check the UP Board Class 10 Results 2020, click on the direct link for Higher Secondary Result
Step 3: To check the UP Board Class 12 Results 2020, click on the direct link for Senior Secondary Result
Step 4: On the log-in place, enter the required credentials including name, date of birth and roll number
Step 5: Your scorecard and result for UPMSB Class 10,12 Exam Results 2020 will appear online
UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2020 Shortly | The UP Board results for both classes 10 and 12 will be released shortly at upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in. The Deputy CM of Uttar Pradesh will shortly hold a press conference in Lucknow's Lok Bhawan.
UP Board 10th Compartment Exams | Students who flunk in more than two subjects will be considered fail. Others have the option to sit for the compartment exam. These students who might get low marks in the UP Board inter exam can apply for the supplementary exam after the declaration of the results.
Passing Criteria for UPMSP Exams | Students are required to secure a minimum of 35 per cent marks to pass the Uttar Pradesh board exam for a subject. Those who score less than 35 per cent marks in any subject will have to appear for compartment test. The dates for the compartment exams will be announced later by Uttar Pradesh board.
Websites to Chek UP Board Result 2020 | Board's official website often crashes due to heavy traffic soon after the announcement of results. Students are advised to keep trying to refresh the page. Websites to check are - upmspresults.up.nic.in, upmsp.edu.in or upresults.nic.in, examresults.net.
(Image: News18.com)
UP Board Result 2020 Live Update: Check here
The board completed the entire evaluation process in the first week of June. Over 50 lakh students will receive their mark sheets after 10 days of declaration of results. The mark sheets will be sent to regional offices then district heads and the disseminated to schools who will further ensure they reach students.
UP Board 10th Result 2020 Live: Check here in Hindi
The mark sheets will contain the name, school and other details of students in both English and Hindi, as per the directions of Allahabad High Court. UP board has also commenced an online correction process in certificates, where the students who appeared in the exams since 2017 can get their certificates edited. Check UPMSP UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2020
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Salman Khan Flaunts Ripped Body In Post-workout Shirtless Picture; See Here
- Sushant Singh Rajput's Cousin Demands Theatrical Release For Dil Bechara, Says 'We'll Go To Court'
- 'We are Also Indians': Footballers From the North-east Want More Voices Against Racism in India
- Cricket Samrat: For Cricket Fans in The Pre-internet Era, it Was as Good as it Got
- The Golden Sky Shines Over Liverpool as the 30-year Storm Finally Passes By