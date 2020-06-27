 UP Board Class 10th Result 2020 DECLARED LIVE Updates: 83.31% Clear Class 10 Exams; Rs 1 Lakh and Laptop for Toppers - News18

UP Board Class 10th Result 2020 DECLARED LIVE Updates: 83.31% Clear Class 10 Exams; Rs 1 Lakh and Laptop for Toppers

News18.com | June 27, 2020, 12:59 PM IST
Event Highlights

UP Board UPMSP 10th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) announced the results of class 10 and 12 today (June 27). The Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Dinesh Sharma, made the announcement at 12 noon at a virtual press conference at the Lok Kalyan Bhawan in Lucknow. Over 56.11 lakh students had appeared in matric and intermediate exams this year. Around 30.24 lakh students sat for the class 10 exams, while 25.86 lakh students took the class 12 exams. The students can check the result through the official websites at upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in and upmspresults.up.nic.in


Jun 27, 2020 12:59 pm (IST)

Top 10 UP Board Schools | A list of top 10 schools whose performance surpassed the rest as the UP Board results were released today:

Jun 27, 2020 12:54 pm (IST)

Process to Obtain Digitally-signed Marksheet and Certificate | The Deputy CM of Uttar Pradesh, Dinesh Sharma, laid down the procedure to obtain the e-marksheets for UP Board students. He said that students will have to give an application to the Principal of their schools, following which the Principal will login on the official website of Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad using the login id. The Principal will then download the digitally-signed marksheet and certificate and will duly sign it along with putting an official stamp of the college before giving it to the students.

Jun 27, 2020 12:49 pm (IST)

UP Board e-Marksheets to be Available in 3 Days | At the presser, Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma sais that the option for compartment exams are now available for intermediate or class 12 students, as well. Meanwhile, the digitally signed e-marksheets will be made available in the next three days.

Jun 27, 2020 12:42 pm (IST)

UP Board Result 2020: Girls Outscore Boys Again | Overall, girls have outperformed boys, yet again. The overall pass percentage for class 10 UP Board exams stands at 83.31%, while that of 12th exams is 74.64%.

Jun 27, 2020 12:30 pm (IST)

UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2020 | "Coloured answersheets with coding were used to prevent cheating. As many as 1.91 lakh CCTVs were installed to ensure that. Technology was used along with call centre," Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma enlists the number of precautions that the UP Board had taken during the classes 10 and 12 examinations.

Jun 27, 2020 12:21 pm (IST)

2.82 Crore Answersheets Evaluated, Says Deputy CM | During the press conference, UP Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma, says "More than 56 lakh had registered and over 52 lakh had appeared for the UP Board exams. As many as 2.82 crore answersheets were evaluated in 21 days and the result has been better than last year."

Jun 27, 2020 12:16 pm (IST)

Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Dinesh Sharma, at the Lok Bhawan during the result-announcement presser today:

Jun 27, 2020 12:08 pm (IST)
UP Board 10th Result 2020 Released | The Deputy CM of Uttar Pradesh, Dinesh Sharma, announces the UP Board class 10 results from the Lok Bhawan in Lucknow. The results for classes 10 and 12 UP Board students have been released at upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in.

Jun 27, 2020 11:58 am (IST)

UP Board Result 2020 to be Announced in Lucknow | In a first, the Uttar Pradesh High School and Intermediate results will be announced from Lucknow, and not Prayagraj. Meanwhile, all the preparations for the declaration of results have been done by the UP Education Department. Vinay Kumar Pandey, Director of Secondary Education, has written to ACS Information seeking permission to hold a press conference at the Lok Bhawan for the announcement of the results. The results, which were earlier scheduled to be announced in the month of April, got delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Last year, the UP Board results were declared on April 27.

Jun 27, 2020 11:55 am (IST)

UP Board 10th Result 2020: How and Where to Check | Here's how to check the UP Board 10th results and which website to visit.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad at upmsp.edu.in 

Step 2: To check the UP Board Class 10 Results 2020, click on the direct link for Higher Secondary Result 

Step 3: To check the UP Board Class 12 Results 2020, click on the direct link for Senior Secondary Result

Step 4: On the log-in place, enter the required credentials including name, date of birth and roll number

Step 5: Your scorecard and result for UPMSB Class 10,12 Exam Results 2020 will appear online

Jun 27, 2020 11:47 am (IST)

UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2020 Shortly | The UP Board results for both classes 10 and 12 will be released shortly at upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in. The Deputy CM of Uttar Pradesh will shortly hold a press conference in Lucknow's Lok Bhawan.

Jun 27, 2020 11:38 am (IST)

UP Board Kept Strict Vigil During Exams | This year, the Uttar Pradesh board had kept a strict vigil during the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams. CCTVs were put in examination centres to curb cheating, especially in areas where such unfair acts were rampant.

Jun 27, 2020 11:38 am (IST)

UP Board 10th Compartment Exams | Students who flunk in more than two subjects will be considered fail. Others have the option to sit for the compartment exam. These students who might get low marks in the UP Board inter exam can apply for the supplementary exam after the declaration of the results.

Jun 27, 2020 11:35 am (IST)

UP Board Result | Last year, overall passing percentage of Class 10 was 80.07%. A total of 28.63 lakh students had appeared for 10th board exam. Gautam Raghuvanshi had topped the Class 10 UP board exam with 97.93% in year 2019. 

Jun 27, 2020 11:34 am (IST)

UP Board 10th Result 2020: Number of Students | Out of the approximately 56 lakh students, around 30.24 lakh students sat for the class 10 exams, while 25.86 lakh students took the class 12 exams. 

Jun 27, 2020 11:31 am (IST)

How to check UP Board Result 2020 for Class 10 via SMS 

For Class 10 - SMS ‘UP10 roll number’ and send it to 56263

Jun 27, 2020 11:29 am (IST)

Passing Criteria for UPMSP Exams | Students are required to secure a minimum of 35 per cent marks to pass the Uttar Pradesh board exam for a subject. Those who score less than 35 per cent marks in any subject will have to appear for compartment test. The dates for the compartment exams will be announced later by Uttar Pradesh board.

Jun 27, 2020 11:29 am (IST)

UP Board Class 10 Results Today | The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will release the UP Board class 10 results shortly. Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma is set to announce the results for matric students in Lucknow at 12 noon today. 

Jun 27, 2020 11:19 am (IST)

Digitally Signed Marksheet to be Issued This Year | This year, the Uttar Pradesh Board is to issue digitally signed marksheet.This would help students to take admissions in further classes with these online issued legally valid marksheets. 

Jun 27, 2020 11:15 am (IST)

Around 3.5 Crore UP Board Exam Copies Evaluated in Lockdown | A total of 3.5 crore copies of 56 lakh students were evaluated by 1.2 lakh teachers in record time during the coronavirus-induced lockdown, as reported.

Jun 27, 2020 11:09 am (IST)

Websites to Chek UP Board Result 2020 | Board's official website often crashes due to heavy traffic soon after the announcement of results. Students are advised to keep trying to refresh the page. Websites to check are - upmspresults.up.nic.in, upmsp.edu.in or upresults.nic.in, examresults.net.

Jun 27, 2020 11:04 am (IST)

UP Board Press Conference at 12pm in Lucknow | The Uttar Pradesh Board Results 2020 will be announced through a press conference in Lucknow at 12pm. Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma will declare the UPMSP Results 2020 for Class 10 and Class 12.

UP Board Class 10th Result 2020 DECLARED LIVE Updates: 83.31% Clear Class 10 Exams; Rs 1 Lakh and Laptop for Toppers
(Image: News18.com)

UP Board Result 2020 Live Update: Check here

The board completed the entire evaluation process in the first week of June. Over 50 lakh students will receive their mark sheets after 10 days of declaration of results. The mark sheets will be sent to regional offices then district heads and the disseminated to schools who will further ensure they reach students.

UP Board 10th Result 2020 Live: Check here in Hindi
The mark sheets will contain the name, school and other details of students in both English and Hindi, as per the directions of Allahabad High Court. UP board has also commenced an online correction process in certificates, where the students who appeared in the exams since 2017 can get their certificates edited. Check UPMSP UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2020

