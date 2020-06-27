UP Board Class 10th Result 2020 DECLARED LIVE Updates: 83.31% Clear Class 10 Exams; Rs 1 Lakh and Laptop for Toppers

Jun 27, 2020 11:55 am (IST)

UP Board 10th Result 2020: How and Where to Check | Here's how to check the UP Board 10th results and which website to visit.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad at upmsp.edu.in

Step 2: To check the UP Board Class 10 Results 2020, click on the direct link for Higher Secondary Result

Step 3: To check the UP Board Class 12 Results 2020, click on the direct link for Senior Secondary Result

Step 4: On the log-in place, enter the required credentials including name, date of birth and roll number

Step 5: Your scorecard and result for UPMSB Class 10,12 Exam Results 2020 will appear online