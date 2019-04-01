LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
UP Board 12th Result 2019 to be Declared in April? Get Date, Details Here

All the students who taken the examination this year can check their UP Board 12th Result 2019 on the official website at upresults.nic.in and examresults.net.

News18.com

Updated:April 1, 2019, 10:12 AM IST
UP Board 12th Result 2019 to be Declared in April? Get Date, Details Here
(Image: News18.com)
UP Board 12th Result 2019 | The Board of High School and Intermediate Education Uttar Pradesh is likely to announce the class 12 UP Board result 2019 in late April. The date for the class 12th examination result has yet not been confirmed by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad but it can be expected on April 20. All the students who taken the examination this year can check their UP Board 12th Result 2019 on the official website at upresults.nic.in and examresults.net.

This year, over 30 lakhs students had registered for UP Board Class 12 Exams this year. Further, from this year, the UP Board made Aadhar card mandatory for students and invigilators to avoid cases of cheating inside the exam halls. A Special task Force was also assigned to keep a strict eye on any kind of mishap in the exam halls.
The Class 12 Board Examination in UP was conducted from February 7 to March 2, 2019

How to Check the UP Board 12th Result 2019

Step 1. Visit the official website of UP Board at upresults.nic.in or at examresults.net

Step 2. Click on the ‘result’ link displayed on the homepage

Step 3. When a new page opens, login with your credentials like name and registration number.

Step 4. Your UP Board 12th Result 2019 will be displayed on your screen.

Step 4. Download it and keep a print-out for future reference.

With combined student strength of about 2.6 million students, the Uttar Pradesh Intermediate Result i.e. the Intermediate Result 2019 UP Board, is the single largest Class 12th Result to be announced in India.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
