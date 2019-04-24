English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
UP Board 12th Result 2019: UPMSP to Declare Inter Result in Uttar Pradesh at upmsp.edu.in; How to Check
The UP Board12th result 2019 will be released by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, which is also known as the UPMSP, at its official website at upmsp.edu.in.
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...
UP Board 12th Result 2019 | In Uttar Pradesh, the UP Board result 2019 for class 12 students is expected to be announced tomorrow. The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, which is also known as the UPMSP, will release the UP Board 12th Result 2019 at its official website at upmsp.edu.in. But, Uttar Pradesh board students can also download their UP Board result at examresults.net. However, the UP Board officials have not yet confirmed on the date of the declaration but the UPMSP 12th result is anticipated tomorrow. This year, a total number of 26, 11, 319 students appeared for the UP Board 12th examination.
The UP Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad is responsible to conduct Class 10, 12 Board Examinations across Uttar Pradesh. The UPMSP successfully accomplished its job conducting both the Class 10, 12 Board Exams as per the decided schedule of the UP Board Exam.
While the UP Board Class 10 Exams 2019 was conducted between February 7 and 28, the scheduled date for UP Board Class 12 Exam was from February 7 to March 2.
How to Check your UP Board 12th Result 2019
Step 1. Visit the official website of UP Board at upresults.nic.in or at examresults.net
Step 2. Click on the ‘result’ link displayed on the homepage
Step 3. When a new page opens, login with your credentials like name and registration number.
Step 4. Your UP Board 12th Result 2019 will be displayed on your screen.
Step 4. Download it and keep a print-out for future reference.
GET YOUR UP BOARD INTER RESULTS 2019 ON MOBILE - SMS
SMS - UP12
ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263
The UP Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad is responsible to conduct Class 10, 12 Board Examinations across Uttar Pradesh. The UPMSP successfully accomplished its job conducting both the Class 10, 12 Board Exams as per the decided schedule of the UP Board Exam.
;
Please wait!
Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan
Result: Secondary Examination, 2018
Detailed Mark Sheet
|Roll No.
|School/Center
|0000001
|St. Joseph bn sr sec sch,D bhata, Ajmer
Examinee Name Anurag Dubey
Father Name Hemant
Mother Name Rajani
|Subject
|Marks Obtained
|TH
|SS
|PR
|TOTAL
Total marks obtain: Percentage: 50.17%
Division: Second DivisionPrint
DISCLAIMER: Examination results for Rajasthan State Board Examination, 2018 (“Results”) published on this Website are provided free of cost for personal perusal only, and as such, is made available on an "as is” basis. The Website does not claim for the accuracy or validity or its suitability for any specific purpose whatsoever whether express or implied. Every effort has been made to ensure accuracy of the Results on this Website however, the Website shall not be held responsible for any errors or omission in the Results published on the Website. The Website reserves the right to make any changes without notice or liability. In particular but without limiting anything here, the Website disclaims any responsibility for errors and accuracy of the Results that is contained in this Website. The Results published on this Website cannot be treated as final, official and/or original mark sheets for any purposes. Original mark sheets have been issued by the Board separately. Copy of the Marks Sheet can be obtained from Vidhyarthi Seva Kendra of your District.
Board of Secondary Education Jharkhand
Result: Secondary Examination, 2018
Detailed Mark Sheet
|Roll No.
|School/Center
Examinee Name
Father Name
Mother Name
|Subject
|Marks Obtained
|TH
|SS
|PR
|TOTAL
Total marks obtain: Percentage: %
Division:Print
DISCLAIMER: Examination results for Jharkhand State Board Examination, 2018 (“Results”) published on this Website are provided free of cost for personal perusal only, and as such, is made available on an "as is” basis. The Website does not claim for the accuracy or validity or its suitability for any specific purpose whatsoever whether express or implied. Every effort has been made to ensure accuracy of the Results on this Website however, the Website shall not be held responsible for any errors or omission in the Results published on the Website. The Website reserves the right to make any changes without notice or liability. In particular but without limiting anything here, the Website disclaims any responsibility for errors and accuracy of the Results that is contained in this Website. The Results published on this Website cannot be treated as final, official and/or original mark sheets for any purposes.Original mark sheets have been issued by the Board separately. Copy of the Marks Sheet can be obtained from Vidhyarthi Seva Kendra of your District.
Please wait!
While we are fetch your data.
While the UP Board Class 10 Exams 2019 was conducted between February 7 and 28, the scheduled date for UP Board Class 12 Exam was from February 7 to March 2.
How to Check your UP Board 12th Result 2019
Step 1. Visit the official website of UP Board at upresults.nic.in or at examresults.net
Step 2. Click on the ‘result’ link displayed on the homepage
Step 3. When a new page opens, login with your credentials like name and registration number.
Step 4. Your UP Board 12th Result 2019 will be displayed on your screen.
Step 4. Download it and keep a print-out for future reference.
GET YOUR UP BOARD INTER RESULTS 2019 ON MOBILE - SMS
SMS - UP12
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Sunny Deol Joins BJP: Can He Work Bollywood Magic in Gurdaspur?
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Naam Me Kya Rakha Hai: People Of Modi Nagar Reacts To Rahul Gandhi's Allegations
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Election 2019 Phase 3 : "Wondering If BJP Wants To Give Me Walkover," Says Atishi On Opponent Gambhir
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Election 2019, Phase 3 : BJP Will Win Over 300 Lok Sabha Seats, Says Prakash Javadekar
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Election 2019, Phase 3: Gathbandhan Won't Affect Us, Says Gautam Gambhir
Sunny Deol Joins BJP: Can He Work Bollywood Magic in Gurdaspur?
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 Naam Me Kya Rakha Hai: People Of Modi Nagar Reacts To Rahul Gandhi's Allegations
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 Election 2019 Phase 3 : "Wondering If BJP Wants To Give Me Walkover," Says Atishi On Opponent Gambhir
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 Election 2019, Phase 3 : BJP Will Win Over 300 Lok Sabha Seats, Says Prakash Javadekar
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 Election 2019, Phase 3: Gathbandhan Won't Affect Us, Says Gautam Gambhir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Photo of Muslim Woman 'Posing' Against Anti-Islam Protests is Going Viral
- Ranveer Singh's Prophecy About Surveen Chawla's Baby Being A Rapper is the Strangest Thing Today
- Manchester United vs Manchester City, Premier League: Preview, Live Stream and Prediction
- Avengers Endgame Star Scarlett Johansson Leads the Cavalcade in Crystal Versace Dress at Premiere
- Daenerys Targaryen's 'Sarcastic' Grin to Sansa Stark is Now a Relatable Internet Meme
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results