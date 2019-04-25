Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

UP Board 12th Result 2019: UPMSP to Declare Inter Results in Uttar Pradesh on April 27 at upmsp.edu.in; Check

The UP Board12th result 2019 will be released by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, which is also known as the UPMSP, at its official website at upmsp.edu.in.

Trending Desk

Updated:April 25, 2019, 11:33 AM IST
UP Board 12th Result 2019: UPMSP to Declare Inter Results in Uttar Pradesh on April 27 at upmsp.edu.in; Check
(Image: News18.com)
UP Board 12th Result 2019 | In Uttar Pradesh, the UP Board result 2019 for class 12 students is expected to be announced soon. The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, which is also known as the UPMSP, will release the UP Board 12th Result 2019 at its official website at upmsp.edu.in. But, Uttar Pradesh board students can also download their UP Board result at examresults.net. Though there has been no confirmation from the UP Board officials, it is anticipated that the UPMSP 12th result will be declared soon. This year, a total number of 26, 11, 319 students appeared for the UP Board 12th examination.

The UP Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad is responsible to conduct Class 10, 12 Board Examinations across Uttar Pradesh. The UPMSP successfully accomplished its job conducting both the Class 10, 12 Board Exams as per the decided schedule of the UP Board Exam.
While the UP Board Class 10 Exams 2019 was conducted between February 7 and 28, the scheduled date for UP Board Class 12 Exam was from February 7 to March 2.

How to Check your UP Board 12th Result 2019

Step 1. Visit the official website of UP Board at upresults.nic.in or at examresults.net

Step 2. Click on the ‘result’ link displayed on the homepage

Step 3. When a new page opens, login with your credentials like name and registration number.

Step 4. Your UP Board 12th Result 2019 will be displayed on your screen.

Step 4. Download it and keep a print-out for future reference.

GET YOUR UP BOARD INTER RESULTS 2019 ON MOBILE - SMS
SMS - UP12ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263

Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
