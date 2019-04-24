UP Board Class 10, 12 Result: Declaration To Be Made Soon, Know These Facts

UP Board Class 10, 12 Result I As the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad is all set to declare the UP Board Class 10, 12 Results 2019, we bring to you some quick facts and data on UP Board 2019 Class 10, 12 Examination.The UP Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad was assigned with the task of conducting Class 10, 12 Board Examinations across Uttar Pradesh this year. The UPMSP successfully accomplished its job conducting both the Class 10, 12 Board Exams as per the decided schedule of the UP Board Exam.While the UP Board Class 10 Exams 2019 was conducted between February 7 and 28, the scheduled date for UP Board Class 12 Exam was from February 7 to March 2.UP Board Class 10, 12 Result: UP Board Exam in numbers• Total no. of registration for Class 10, 12 UP Board Exam 2019: 58,06,922 (Around 50 lakh)• Total no. of students who appeared for UP Board Class 10 Exam: 31,95,603• Total no. of students who appeared for UP Board Class 12 Exam: 26,11,319• Total no. of students who left exam hall midway: 6,52,881• Total no. of students who were caught cheating: 403• Total no. of FIR filed against UP Board Exam-Incharge for promoting cheating: 68UP Board Class 10, 12 Result: UP Board Exam Evaluation in numbers• Total no. of answer copies: 3.20 crore• Total no. of UP Board Class 10 answer copies: 1.90 crore• Total no. of UP Board Class 12 answer copies: 1.30 crore• Total no. of allotted evaluation centers: 230• Total no. of teachers engaged in evaluating the answer sheets: 1.25 lakh• Total no. of teachers for evaluating UP Board Class 10 answer copies: 79,064• Total no. of teachers for evaluating UP Board Class 12 answer copies: 45,732With the purpose of conducting the exam smoothly and curbing cheating incidences, strict anti-copy measures were adopted. As many as 1314 exam centers were marked as sensitive and other 448 centers were marked as highly-sensitive in 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh. Beefing up the anti-copying guidelines, a team of the Special Task Force (STF) was deployed at several exam centers.