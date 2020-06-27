UP Board Class 10, 12 Results 2020: List To Websites, Check UPMSP Result

Uttar Pradesh Class 10 result 2020, UP Class 12 Result 2020 will be released on June 27, at 12:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) via media briefing. The fate of close to 56 lakhs students will be announced by UP Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma.

Soon after the announcement, the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad will host UP Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2020 on the official website For the academic year 2019-20, around 30 lakh students are said to have appeared for the UP Board Matric Exam, while 26 lakh students sat for the Uttar Pradesh Board Class 12 Exam.

The UP board exams 2020 initiated on February 18 this year. While the Class 10 Examinations were concluded on March 3, the Intermediate Exams completed on March 6. The examinations finished on time however, the board has to pause the evaluation process due to the coronavirus lockdown across the country.







UPMSP UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2020: List of websites

https://upmsp.edu.in/ upmsp.edu.in



http://upresults.nic.in/, http://upmspresults.up.nic.in/

Candidates will be able to access their mark sheet only by entering their hall ticket details. All students should keep it handy as there is no other way out to access the scoresheet.

Uttar Pradesh 10th, 12th Result 2020: When, Where and how to check online

Step 1: After the computer is turn on, click on your preferred web browser

Step 2: Type in the name of the official website or upresults.nic.in UP 10th Result 2020, UPMSP UP Board 12th Result 2020







Step 3: Now, a new page will pop up

Step 4: Click on UPMSP UP Board 10th Result 2020 or UP 12th Result 2020

Step 5: Log in to the website using your key credentials

Step 6: UP Board Result 2020 will be displayed on your screen

How to get UP Board Result 2020 via SMS





To check Uttar Pradesh Board Matric Result 2020, UP Intermediate Result 2020, follow the given process:

Uttar Pradesh Class 10 Board Result 2020: Type UP10ROLLNUMBER and send it to 56263



UP 12th Result 2020: Type UP12ROLLNUMBER and send it to 56263