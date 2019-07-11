UP Board Class 10 Compartment Exams 2019: Download Admit Card at upmsp.edu.in, Know More

UP Board Class 10 Compartment Admit Card | The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has released the admit card for the UP Board High School Compartment Examination 2019. The UP Board Class 10 Compartment Admit Card for the current academic session is available on the official website of UPMSP at upmsp.edu.in

However, the candidates cannot directly access the admit card. It can be accessed only by the school principals, who will download the UP Board Compartment Admit Card 2019 and provide the document to applicants. So, all candidates who have applied to appear for UP Board Class 10 Compartment examination 2019 can collect the UP Board 2019 Compartment Admit Card, UP Board Class 10 Compartment Admit Card 2019 from their respective schools.

How to get UP Board Class 10 Compartment Admit Card via school login

Step 1: Go to official website of Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP): upmsp.edu.in

Step 2: In the information tab, look for ‘class 10 Compartment Admit Card’ and click on it

Step 3: You can alternatively click on the direct link for school login here

Step 4: Enter the school’s login id, password, and security code and click the submit button

Step 5: The UP Board Compartment Admit Card 2019, UP Board Class 10 Compartment Admit Card will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: The school can take a printout of UP Board 2019 Compartment Admit Card and give it to students.

The UP Board High School Result was released on April 27. Students who were unable to secure the required minimum mark in the UP Board 2019 class 10 Result, were required to apply for compartment examination to pass the exam. The UP Board 2019 Compartment exam is conducted for students who have failed in one subject.