UP Board Drops Elementary Mathematics from High School Syllabus, Check the Mathematics Marking Scheme Here
Removing Elementary Mathematics from Class 9th and Class 10th syllabus comes as a result of implementation of NCERT syllabus by Uttar Pradesh Education Board from the new academic session that begins in April 2018, next month.
Until now, students of Class 9th could choose from Mathematics, Elementary Mathematics, and Home Science (girls only).
UP Board released the updated syllabus for Class 9th to Class 12th this week, as per which Elementary Mathematics has been dropped from High School syllabus.
Removing Elementary Mathematics from Class 9th and Class 10th syllabus comes as a result of implementation of NCERT syllabus by Uttar Pradesh Education Board from the new academic session that begins in April 2018, next month.
Until now, students of Class 9th could choose from Mathematics, Elementary Mathematics, and Home Science (girls only). Wherein, Elementary Mathematics was considered easier as compared to Mathematics and mainly students who planned to study science in Intermediate used to opt for Mathematics.
As per the old syllabus Mathematics included Co-ordinate Geometry, Trigonometry, and Logarithms, while the new syllabus includes Number System, Algebra, Co-ordinate Geometry, Geometry, Mensuration, and Statistics and Probability.
70 marks are allotted for theory and 30 marks for project work for internal assessment, which remains same as before. For written exam, Number system carries 7 marks, Algebra 20 marks, Co-ordinate Geometry 5 marks, Geometry 20 marks, Mensuration 10 marks, and Statistics and Probability 8 marks. Candidates can read through the updated Mathematics Syllabus on Page 27 of the pdf given below:
https://upmsp.edu.in/Downloads/SYLLEBUS_9TH_TO_12TH_SESSION__2018-19.pdf
Girls still have the option to choose between Mathematics and Home Science in Class 9th.
Candidates who had selected Elementary Mathematics in the current academic session i.e. 2017-18, will be allowed to give Elementary Mathematics paper in 2019 Boards examination. However, the Board plans to eradicate the same from 2020 onwards.
| Edited by: Bijaya Das
