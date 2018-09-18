English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
UP Board Exam 2019 Exam Schedule for Class 10 and 12: Check Here, Change in Shift Timings
Exam Schedule for UP Board 2019 for Class 10th and Class 12th has been announced. Examinations will be held from 7th February to 28th February 2019.
Image for representation. (PTI Photo)
UP Board Exam 2019 Exam Schedule for Class 10th and 12th has been released as per which the Annual Board Exams for Class 10th 2019 will be held from 7th February to 28th February 2019, while the Annual Board Exams for Class 12th 2019 will be organized from 7th February 2018 to 2nd March 2019.
In a Press Conference on Monday, Uttar Pradesh’s Deputy Chief Minister, Dr. Dinesh Sharma announced the change in shift timings for Annual Board Exams 2019 as per which the first shift will now begin at 8am and conclude at 11:15am, while the forenoon session will be scheduled from 2pm to 5:15pm.
Earlier this month, Dr. Sharma had initiated the planning of UP Board Annual Exams 2019 and held a video conference with all stakeholders.
The UP Madhyamik State Education Board aims to convene the Annual Board Exams 2019 in 16 working days while ensuring Cheating-Free examinations for students across the state.
लालबहादुर शास्त्री भवन,लखनऊ में बोर्ड परीक्षाओं से सम्बंधित तैयारी के सम्बंध में प्रेस वार्ता किया, माध्यमिक शिक्षा परिषद,उ० प्र० द्वारा संचालित वर्ष 2019 की हाईस्कूल व इण्टरमीडिएट की परीक्षायें दिनाँक 07 फरवरी 2019से एक साथ प्रारम्भ होंगी । pic.twitter.com/z8FXgFY2eD— Dr Dinesh Sharma BJP (@drdineshbjp) September 17, 2018
बोर्ड परीक्षा 2019 की तैयारियों के सम्बंध में आयोजित विडियो कॉन्फ़्रेंसिंग के महत्वपूर्ण बिंदू । pic.twitter.com/6wPY2c2LcX— Dr Dinesh Sharma BJP (@drdineshbjp) September 11, 2018
| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
