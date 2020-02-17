UP Board Exams Start from February 18: All You Need to Know

Uttar Pradesh Board Class 10th and 12th exam this year will begin from February 18, 2020. The complete schedule for both classes 10 and 12 was released by the Board of High School and Intermediate Education Uttar Pradesh in July 2019.

It was the first time the exam schedule was announced on the first day of the academic session. It was also announced that the exam for both the classes will be held in two shifts.

Important Dates: UP Board Class 10th and 12th Exams 2020

• February 18 to March 3, 2020:

UP Board Class 10 exam 2020

• February 18 to March 6, 2020: UP Board Class 12 exam 2020

• March 15 to March 25, 2020: Answer sheet evaluation

• April 20 to 25, 2020: Result declaration

Date sheet for UP Board class 10 and 12 for 2020

February 18: Hindi from 2 pm to 5:15 pm

February 19: Music Singing, Musical Instruments from 8 am to 11:15 am

February 19: Agricultural Science (First Question paper), Agricultural Science (Sixth Question paper) from 2 pm to 5:15 pm

February 20: Painting (Drafting), Painting (Official), Art of Art from 8 am to 11:15 am

February 20: Geography, Physical Science, Bookkeeping and Accountancy from 2 pm to 5:15 pm

February 22: Military Science from 8 am to 11:15 am

February 22: Home Science, Business Organisation and Correspondence from 2 pm to 5:15 pm

February 24: Urdu, Gujarati, Punjabi, Bangla, Marathi, Assamese, Odiya, Kannada, Tamil, Sindhi, Telugu, Malayalam, Nepali from 8 am to 11:15 am

February 24: Civics, Chemistry, Economics, Commercial Geography from 2 pm to 5:15 pm

February 25: Computer, Agricultural Botanics, Economics from 2 pm to 5:15 pm

February 26: Pali, Arbi, Farsi from 8 am to 11:15 am

February 26: English from 2 pm to 5:15 pm

February 27: Rich Element, Agricultural Physics, and Climatology, Agricultural Animal Scienc from 2 pm to 5:15 pm

February 28: History from 2 pm to 5:15 pm

February 29: Industrial Organisation from 8 am to 11:15 am

February 29:Life Sciences, Mathematics, Agricultural Engineering, Agricultural Husbandry, and Veterinary Science from 2 pm to 5:15 pm

March 2: Agricultural Mathematics and Early Statistics, Agricultural Chemistry from 8 am to 11:15 pm

March 2: Psychology, Pedagogy, Logic from 2 pm to 5:15 pm

March 3: Economics, Insurance Theory and Behaviour from 2 pm to 5:15 pm

March 4: Sanskrit from 2 pm to 5:15 pm

March 5: Sociology from 2 pm to 5:15 pm

March 6: Science (Professional), Human Science from 8 am to 11:15 am

UP Board Exams 2020 Date Sheet for Class 10

February 18: Hindi from 8 am to 11:15 am

February 19: Pali, Arabic, Persian from 8 am to 11:15 am

February 19: Music Singing from 2 pm to 5:15 pm

February 20: Home Science from 8 am to 11:15 am

February 22: English from 8 am to 11:15 am

February 24: Urdu, Gujarati, Punjabi, Bangla, Marathi, Assamese, Odiya, Kannada, Tamil, Sindhi, Telugu, Malayalam, Nepali from 8 am to 11:15 am

February 25: Mathematics from 8 am to 11:15 am

February 26: Stitching from 8 am to 11:15 am

February 26: Commercial from 2 pm to 5:15 pm

February 27: Social Science from 8 am to 11:15 am

February 27: Agriculture from 2 pm to 5:15 pm

February 28: Sanskrit from 8 am to 11:15 am

February 29: Science from 8 am to 11:15 pm

March 2: Painting, Ranjan Arts from 8 am to 11:15 am

March 2: Computer from 2 pm to 5:15 pm

March 3: Human Science, Retail Trade Security Automobile ITO/ITES from 8 am to 11:15 am

Students can also download the datesheet from the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.