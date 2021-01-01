UP Board Exams to Have One Invigilator Instead of Two as Govt Set to Increase Exam Centres

Instead of the usual two, there could be just one invigilator to monitor the UP Board Exams going to be conducted this year.

The decision has been taken since there is shortage of teachers for invigilation as the number of examination halls have been increased, the state education department officials said, according to Hindustan Times.

The state officials have reduced the number of examinees to maintain social distancing. Officials said that each centre would have students ranging from 150 to 800 students. Earlier, there used to be 1200 students in one exam centre.

In order to maintain Covid-19 protocols, each student is being given 36 square feet instead of the usual 20 square feet. According to the recent standards, a room with an area of 500 square feet would host 14-15 children in one room to maintain social distancing.

Officials further informed that a major change has been made in the process of making exam centres, which has been incorporated and approved by UP Board Intermediate and High school exam-2021 centre allotment policy.

The number of centres thereby is expected to increase from 7,783 in 2020 to around 14000 in 2021. Therefore, there could be a shortage of invigilators as some common subjects like Hindi, English, science, social science, etc have large number of students.

“We would be following all the set norms and protocols laid down in view of Covid-19 pandemic including safe social distancing between two students in the board exams,” Divyakant Shukla, secretary UP Board, reportedly said.

The board is expected to release exam centres and student allocation by January 11. Officials said that the final list of centers will be released around February 9.