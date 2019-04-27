Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

UP Board Inter Result 2019: UPMSP Announced Class 12 Results at upmsp.edu.in; Tanuj Tomar Topped

The UP Board 12th result 2019 released by the Uttar Pradesh Board on its official website of UPMSP at upmsp.edu.in.

Trending Desk

Updated:April 27, 2019, 1:39 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
UP Board Inter Result 2019: UPMSP Announced Class 12 Results at upmsp.edu.in; Tanuj Tomar Topped
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...
UP Board 12th Result 2019 | The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad or the UPMSP declared the Class 12 result 2019 or the Inter result. The UP Board 12th result 2019 released by the Uttar Pradesh Board on its official website of UPMSP at upmsp.edu.in. All the UP Board Inter students who taken the class 12 examination this year can check their UP Board 12th Result 2019 on the official website at upresults.nic.in and examresults.net.


UP Board Results 2019
;

Please wait!
While we are fetch your data.



This year, over 30 lakhs students had registered for UP Board Class 12 Exams this year. Further, from this year, the UP Board made Aadhar card mandatory for students and invigilators to avoid cases of cheating inside the exam halls. A Special task Force was also assigned to keep a strict eye on any kind of mishap in the exam halls. The Class 12 Board Examination in UP was conducted from February 7 to March 2, 2019. (हिंदी में पढ़ें)

UP Board Result 2019 Statistics

Total Pass Percentage for UP Board 12th Result 2019: 70.06%
Total number of students: 28.63 Lakh
Topper: Gautam Raghuvanshi with 97.93%

How to Check the UP Board 12th Result 2019

Step 1. Visit the official website of UP Board at upresults.nic.in or at examresults.net

Step 2. Click on the ‘result’ link displayed on the homepage

Step 3. When a new page opens, login with your credentials like name and registration number.

Step 4. Your UP Board 12th Result 2019 will be displayed on your screen.

Step 4. Download it and keep a print-out for future reference.

GET YOUR UP BOARD INTER RESULTS 2019 ON MOBILE - SMS
SMS - UP12ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263

With combined student strength of about 2.6 million students, the Uttar Pradesh Intermediate Result i.e. the Intermediate Result 2019 UP Board, is the single largest Class 12th Result to be announced in India.

Related Stories

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram