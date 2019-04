UP Board Inter Result 2019: UPMSP to Announce Class 12 Results Shortly at upmsp.edu.in; Steps to Check

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad or the UPMSP is likely to declare the Class 12 result 2019 or the Inter result shortly. The UP Board 12th result 2019 will be released by the Uttar Pradesh Board on its official website of UPMSP at upmsp.edu.in . All the UP Board Inter students who taken the class 12 examination this year can check their UP Board 12th Result 2019 on the official website at upresults.nic.in and examresults.net This year, over 30 lakhs students had registered for UP Board Class 12 Exams this year. Further, from this year, the UP Board made Aadhar card mandatory for students and invigilators to avoid cases of cheating inside the exam halls. A Special task Force was also assigned to keep a strict eye on any kind of mishap in the exam halls. The Class 12 Board Examination in UP was conducted from February 7 to March 2, 2019. (हिंदी में पढ़ें) Step 1. Visit the official website of UP Board at upresults.nic.in or at examresults.net Step 2. Click on the ‘result’ link displayed on the homepageStep 3. When a new page opens, login with your credentials like name and registration number.Step 4. Your UP Board 12th Result 2019 will be displayed on your screen.Step 4. Download it and keep a print-out for future reference.SMS -