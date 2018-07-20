GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

UP Board Model Question Papers for Intermediate Exam 2019 out at upmsp.edu.in, Download Now!

Candidates who are eligible to appear for the UPMSP Intermediate Exam 2019 can visit the official website to download the model question papers to understand the exam pattern and practice in advance for proper time management during the Intermediate Exam 2019.

Updated:July 20, 2018, 11:58 AM IST
Picture for representation.
UP Board Model Question Papers for Intermediate Exam 2019 have been released by Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) on its official website - upmsp.edu.in. The Intermediate examination is likely to be conducted in the month of March 2019, next year. The model question papers have been released for Class 12th students currently in the ongoing session 2018-19 for various subjects viz Hindi, General Hindi, Sanskrit, English, History, Geography, Military Science, Psychology Education, Home Science, Economics, Drawing Design, Drawing Technical, Painting and Biology.

How to download UP Board Model Question Papers for Intermediate Exam 2019?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://upmsp.edu.in/
Step 2 - Click on link ‘Model question papers for the year 2019’ on the home page
Step 3 – List of model question papers will come as per the subjects
Step 4 – Download model question papers and take a print out for future reference

Direct Link - https://upmsp.edu.in/ModelPaper_Inter.html

