English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
UP Board Model Question Papers for Intermediate Exam 2019 out at upmsp.edu.in, Download Now!
Candidates who are eligible to appear for the UPMSP Intermediate Exam 2019 can visit the official website to download the model question papers to understand the exam pattern and practice in advance for proper time management during the Intermediate Exam 2019.
Picture for representation.
UP Board Model Question Papers for Intermediate Exam 2019 have been released by Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) on its official website - upmsp.edu.in. The Intermediate examination is likely to be conducted in the month of March 2019, next year. The model question papers have been released for Class 12th students currently in the ongoing session 2018-19 for various subjects viz Hindi, General Hindi, Sanskrit, English, History, Geography, Military Science, Psychology Education, Home Science, Economics, Drawing Design, Drawing Technical, Painting and Biology.
Candidates who are eligible to appear for the UPMSP Intermediate Exam 2019 can visit the official website to download the model question papers to understand the exam pattern and practice in advance for proper time management during the Intermediate Exam 2019.
How to download UP Board Model Question Papers for Intermediate Exam 2019?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://upmsp.edu.in/
Step 2 - Click on link ‘Model question papers for the year 2019’ on the home page
Step 3 – List of model question papers will come as per the subjects
Step 4 – Download model question papers and take a print out for future reference
Direct Link - https://upmsp.edu.in/ModelPaper_Inter.html
Also Watch
Candidates who are eligible to appear for the UPMSP Intermediate Exam 2019 can visit the official website to download the model question papers to understand the exam pattern and practice in advance for proper time management during the Intermediate Exam 2019.
How to download UP Board Model Question Papers for Intermediate Exam 2019?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://upmsp.edu.in/
Step 2 - Click on link ‘Model question papers for the year 2019’ on the home page
Step 3 – List of model question papers will come as per the subjects
Step 4 – Download model question papers and take a print out for future reference
Direct Link - https://upmsp.edu.in/ModelPaper_Inter.html
Also Watch
-
No-Confidence Motion: What To Expect In The Parliament Monsoon Session
-
Thursday 19 July , 2018
Putinisms: Putin's Diplomacy Of Bullying
-
Wednesday 18 July , 2018
Mayawati's Bid To Open 'Gateway To The Centre'
-
Tuesday 17 July , 2018
Jharkhand Hunger Deaths Part I: Killed By Hunger: The 20% of Jharkhand's Population Crying for Food
-
Saturday 14 July , 2018
Connaught Place Is Ranked The World's 9th Most Expensive Office Location
No-Confidence Motion: What To Expect In The Parliament Monsoon Session
Thursday 19 July , 2018 Putinisms: Putin's Diplomacy Of Bullying
Wednesday 18 July , 2018 Mayawati's Bid To Open 'Gateway To The Centre'
Tuesday 17 July , 2018 Jharkhand Hunger Deaths Part I: Killed By Hunger: The 20% of Jharkhand's Population Crying for Food
Saturday 14 July , 2018 Connaught Place Is Ranked The World's 9th Most Expensive Office Location
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Comparison: BMW G 310 R Vs TVS Apache RR 310 - Specs, Price, Features and More
- Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are Giving Us Major Relationship Goals; See Their PDA Pics
- WhatsApp and Verificado: Understanding the fact checking tool that could be modified for India
- Hyundai Kona SUV Iron Man Edition Unveiled at San Diego Comic-Con 2018
- Sonam Kapoor Looks Like the Perfect Summer Bride in Her Latest Photoshoot; See Pics
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...