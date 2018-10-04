English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
UP Board Model Test Papers 2019 for Class 10th/12th Available on upsmsp.edu.in. Download Now
Candidates will be given 3 hours 15 minutes during the examinations. The first 15 minutes will be allotted to read the question paper thoroughly and understand it, and the next 3 hours will be given to attempt the same.
UP Board Model Test Papers 2019 for Class 10th and 12th are available for download on the official website of Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parsihad (UPMSP) - upmsp.edu.in. For High School or Class 10th only Maths and Science subject Model Test papers are available; however, for Intermediate or Class 12th, Model Test papers are available for 40 subjects including psychology, military science, music, drawing, etc apart from core subjects. Candidates gearing up to appear for the UP Board High School and Intermediate Examinations 2019 in February next year can download the Sample Papers by following the instructions given below:
How to download UP Board Model Test Papers 2019 for Class 10th and 12th?
Step 1 – Visit the official website – https://upmsp.edu.in
Step 2 – Click on the notifications for Model Test Papers
Step 3 – Click on ‘Download Model Paper’ given in front of the relevant subject
Step 4 – a pdf will open, save it on your computer or take a printout for future reference
Direct Links:
UP Board Class 10th Model Paper 2019 – https://upmsp.edu.in/ModelPaper_High.html
UP Board Class 12th Model Paper 2019 – https://upmsp.edu.in/ModelPaper_Inter.html
Candidates must download and practice the UP Board Sample Papers 2019 to get familiar with the exam pattern, test their knowledge and work on their time management skills to ace the Board Examinations.
Candidates must download and practice the UP Board Sample Papers 2019 to get familiar with the exam pattern, test their knowledge and work on their time management skills to ace the Board Examinations.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
