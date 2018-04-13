English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
UP Board Result 2018: Class 10th, 12th Results Releasing April End at upresults.nic.in. Stay Tuned for Updates
The Board of High School and Intermediate Education Uttar Pradesh, also known as Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), will declare the result in the third week of April. The UP 10th Board exams was conducted from 6 February - 22 February 2018 and The UP Board 12th exams was conducted from 6 February - 12 March 2018.
Picture for representation.
The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), also known as Board of High School and Intermediate Education Uttar Pradesh, will announce the UP Board 10th Result 2018 and the UP Board 12th Result 2018 after April 15th. The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will announce the UP board result in the third week of April on the official website upresults.nic.in
The UP Board Class 10th and UP Board Class 12th Results 2018 will be available on official websites upmspresults.up.nic.in and upresults.nic.in. The UP 10th Board exams was conducted from 6 February - 22 February 2018 and The UP Board 12th exams was conducted from 6 February - 12 March 2018.
Earlier, UP Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said that the UP results of Class 10 and Class 12 examinations conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad will be declared this month and the new academic session will commence on April 16.
Students need to follow the following steps to check UP Board 10th Result 2018 and the UP Board 12th Result 2018
Step 1: Click on the official website upresults.nic.in
Step 2: Look for the link which says UP Board Result 2018 Class 10 or UP Board 12th Result 2018
Step 3: Click on the link and fill up all the details to get your UP Board High School & Intermediate Result 2018
Step 4: Enter Roll Number and click submit
Step 5: Download your result and take a print out for further reference
To check the UP Board Class 10 Results 2018 and UP Board Class 12 Results 2018 students can also visit results.nic.in, indiaresults.com and examresults.net websites.
Students can get the UP Board Class 10 Results 2018 and UP Board Class 12 Results 2018 on Mobile via SMS.
SMS - UP10<space>ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263
SMS - UP12<space>ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263
For the academic year 2016-2017, about 34,04,571 students had appeared for the UP Class 10th Exam and the overall pass percentage was 81.6%.
Last year, 26,24,681 students appeared for the Intermediate examination and overall pass percentage was 81.6%.
Also Watch
The UP Board Class 10th and UP Board Class 12th Results 2018 will be available on official websites upmspresults.up.nic.in and upresults.nic.in. The UP 10th Board exams was conducted from 6 February - 22 February 2018 and The UP Board 12th exams was conducted from 6 February - 12 March 2018.
Earlier, UP Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said that the UP results of Class 10 and Class 12 examinations conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad will be declared this month and the new academic session will commence on April 16.
Students need to follow the following steps to check UP Board 10th Result 2018 and the UP Board 12th Result 2018
Step 1: Click on the official website upresults.nic.in
Step 2: Look for the link which says UP Board Result 2018 Class 10 or UP Board 12th Result 2018
Step 3: Click on the link and fill up all the details to get your UP Board High School & Intermediate Result 2018
Step 4: Enter Roll Number and click submit
Step 5: Download your result and take a print out for further reference
To check the UP Board Class 10 Results 2018 and UP Board Class 12 Results 2018 students can also visit results.nic.in, indiaresults.com and examresults.net websites.
Students can get the UP Board Class 10 Results 2018 and UP Board Class 12 Results 2018 on Mobile via SMS.
SMS - UP10<space>ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263
SMS - UP12<space>ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263
For the academic year 2016-2017, about 34,04,571 students had appeared for the UP Class 10th Exam and the overall pass percentage was 81.6%.
Last year, 26,24,681 students appeared for the Intermediate examination and overall pass percentage was 81.6%.
Also Watch
-
Kathua Horror: Family Still In Shock
-
Thursday 12 April , 2018
Chilling Kathua Rape Chargesheet Jolts India
-
Thursday 12 April , 2018
Watch: Bangladesh Ends Reservations in Govt. Jobs
-
Thursday 12 April , 2018
Xolo Era 3X Review: Ease-of-Use is The Biggest USP
-
Wednesday 11 April , 2018
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Gives Testimony Before Congress
Kathua Horror: Family Still In Shock
Thursday 12 April , 2018 Chilling Kathua Rape Chargesheet Jolts India
Thursday 12 April , 2018 Watch: Bangladesh Ends Reservations in Govt. Jobs
Thursday 12 April , 2018 Xolo Era 3X Review: Ease-of-Use is The Biggest USP
Wednesday 11 April , 2018 Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Gives Testimony Before Congress
Video Wall
CWG 2018 Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Total
|3
|India
|17
|11
|14
|42
|1
|Australia
|65
|49
|52
|166
|2
|England
|30
|34
|33
|97
|4
|Canada
|13
|32
|26
|71
|5
|South Africa
|13
|10
|12
|35
|6
|New Zealand
|10
|13
|11
|34
|7
|Scotland
|9
|13
|19
|41
|8
|Cyprus
|8
|1
|5
|14
|9
|Wales
|7
|10
|12
|29
|10
|Nigeria
|7
|5
|5
|17
|11
|Jamaica
|6
|7
|7
|20
|12
|Malaysia
|5
|5
|10
|20
|13
|Singapore
|3
|1
|1
|5
|14
|Kenya
|2
|5
|5
|12
|15
|Samoa
|2
|2
|0
|4
|16
|Botswana
|2
|1
|0
|3
|16
|Trinidad And Tobago
|2
|1
|0
|3
|18
|Uganda
|2
|0
|2
|4
|19
|Bahamas
|1
|2
|0
|3
|19
|Papua New Guinea
|1
|2
|0
|3
|21
|Northern Ireland
|1
|1
|4
|6
|22
|Fiji
|1
|0
|2
|3
|23
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|23
|British Virgin Islands
|1
|0
|0
|1
|23
|Grenada
|1
|0
|0
|1
|26
|Bangladesh
|0
|2
|0
|2
|27
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|5
|6
|28
|Isle of Man
|0
|1
|0
|1
|28
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|28
|Nauru
|0
|1
|0
|1
|31
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|3
|3
|32
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|2
|2
|33
|Cameroon
|0
|0
|1
|1
|33
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|33
|Dominica
|0
|0
|1
|1
|33
|Ghana
|0
|0
|1
|1
|33
|Malta
|0
|0
|1
|1
|33
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|1
|1
|33
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|40
|Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Antigua And Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Guyana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Namibia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Niue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Saint Lucia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Seychelles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Swaziland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
Recommended For You
- 'I AM HINDUSTAN, I AM ASHAMED': Celebrities Unite In Outrage Over Kathua Rape Case, See Images
- What is Blockchain? The Technology Behind Bitcoin Explained
- TVS Apache RTR 160 White Race Edition Launched in India for Rs 79,715
- 3.24 Million Records Were Compromised in India in 2017: Gemalto Study
- Truth of Bihar: Manufactured Riots That Fractured a Community