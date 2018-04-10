English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
UP Board Result 2018: Class 10th, 12th Results Will be Out on April 15 at upresults.nic.in. New Session from April 16
The Board of High School and Intermediate Education Uttar Pradesh, also known as Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), will declare the result on April 15th. The UP 10th Board exams was conducted from 6 February - 22 February 2018 and The UP Board 12th exams was conducted from 6 February - 12 March 2018.
Representative image.
The Board of High School and Intermediate Education Uttar Pradesh, also known as Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), is likely to announce the UP Board 10th Result 2018 and the UP Board 12th Result 2018 on April 15th. The result will be announced on the official website upresults.nic.in
The UP Board Class 10th and Class 12th Results 2018 will be available on official websites upmspresults.up.nic.in and upresults.nic.in. The UP 10th Board exams was conducted from 6 February - 22 February 2018 and The UP Board 12th exams was conducted from 6 February - 12 March 2018.
UP Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said on Sunday that the results of Class 10 and Class 12 examinations conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad will be declared this month and the new academic session will commence on April 16.
Students need to follow the following steps to check UP Board 10th Result 2018 and the UP Board 12th Result 2018
Step 1: Click on the official website upresults.nic.in
Step 2: Look for the link which says UP Board Result 2018 Class 10 or UP Board 12th Result 2018
Step 3: Click on the link and fill up all the details to get your UP Board High School & Intermediate Result 2018
Step 4: Enter Roll Number and click submit
Step 5: Download your result and take a print out for further reference
To check the UP Board Class 10 Results 2018 and UP Board Class 12 Results 2018 students can also visit results.nic.in, indiaresults.com and examresults.net websites.
Students can get the UP Board Class 10 Results 2018 and UP Board Class 12 Results 2018 on Mobile via SMS.
SMS - UP10<space>ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263
SMS - UP12<space>ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263
For the academic year 2016-2017, about 34,04,571 students had appeared for the UP Class 10th Exam and the overall pass percentage was 81.6%.
Last year, 26,24,681 students appeared for the Intermediate examination and overall pass percentage was 81.6%.
