10th 12th 4 + 2 =

In a shocking discovery, almost 150 schools across Uttar Pradesh have scored zero percent in the UPMSP Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, also known as Board of High School and Intermediate Education Uttar Pradesh examinations 2018 as no students from any of these schools could pass the UP Board Class 10 Examination 2018 and UP Board 12 examinations 2018.The UPMSP Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, also known as Board of High School and Intermediate Education Uttar Pradesh, UP Board 2018 announced the UP Board 2018 Class 12 Result at 12:30 pm and the Uttar Pradesh Board Class 10 Result 2018 at 1:30 pm (April 29). The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) UP Board announced the UPMSP Board Result 2018 or UP Board Result 2018 on the official website upresults.nic.in. The Toppers for UP Board 2018 Class 12 Result is Rajni Shukla 93.20% from Fatehpur and the Toppers for UP Board 2018 Class 10 Result is Anjali Varma - 96.33% from Allahabad.The UP Board Class 10th and UP Board Class 12th Results 2018 will be available on official websites upmspresults.up.nic.in and upresults.nic.in. . The UP 10th Board exams was conducted from 6 February - 22 February 2018 and the UP Board 12th exams 2018 was conducted from 6 February - 12 March 2018.According to the findings by the Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Board (UPSEB), which released the Class 10 and 12 results on April 29, no student from 98 of these 150 schools cleared the Class 10 examination while 52 schools had no students who passed Class 12, Times of India reported.The UP Board had earlier marked at least 50 schools across Uttar Pradesh as ‘sensitive’, with no students who could pass examinations.This year, around 75.16 percent candidates passed the Board examinations in UP, with Allahabad’s Anjali Varma topping the high school examinations. However, this is a dip from over 81 percent candidates who passed the UP Board exams in 2017.The low scores are a result of the stringent anti-cheating measures put in place by the Board this year, following charges of rampant cheating in the state, officials from the Board told TOI.The Yogi Adityanath government, intent on changing UP’s reputation as the state with the highest cheating, pulled out all stops to prevent cheating, with extra vigilant teachers, CCTV cameras in all exam centres and other measures.This is not the first time that anti-cheating measures by the government have led to a drop in the pass percentage of students in UP.In 1992, when Kalyan Singh enacted the ‘Nakal Adhyadesh’ or anti-cheating law, which made cheating in school exams a non-bailable offence, only 14 percent of students passed the Board examinations that year, Scroll reported. The law was repealed in 2013.Based on analysis of exam results, the Board, which is currently shut for three-day after announcing the results on Sunday, is considering seeking a response from the failed institutions regarding the issue.