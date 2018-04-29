English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
UP Board Result 2018: UMPSP Class 10, Class 12 Exam Result Out, Check upresults.nic.in. Rajni Shukla Topper
The Board of High School and Intermediate Education Uttar Pradesh, also known as Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), declared the UP Board 2018 result on April 29. The UP Board conducted the UP Board Class 10 exams from 6 February - 22 February 2018 and rhe UP Board Class 12 exams from 6 February - 12 March 2018.
Image for representation.(Illustration: Mir Suhail)
The UPMSP Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, also known as Board of High School and Intermediate Education Uttar Pradesh, UP Board 2018 announced the UP Board 2018 Class 12 Result at 12:30 pm and the Uttar Pradesh Board Class 10 Result 2018 at 1:30 pm (April 29). The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) UP Board announced the UPMSP Board Result 2018 or UP Board Result 2018 on the official website upresults.nic.in.
The UP Board Class 10th and UP Board Class 12th Results 2018 will be available on official websites upmspresults.up.nic.in and upresults.nic.in. The UP 10th Board exams was conducted from 6 February - 22 February 2018 and the UP Board 12th exams 2018 was conducted from 6 February - 12 March 2018.
Number of Students appeared: UP Students: 66 lakhs
Students who did not give the exam: 11 lakhs
UP Board Class 12 Result 2018 pass percentage: 72.43%
UP Board Class 10 Result 2018 pass percentage: 75.16%
Toppers for UP Board 2018 Class 12 Result: Rajni Shukla 93.20% from Fatehpur
Toppers for UP Board 2018 Class 10 Result: Anjali Varma - 96.33% from Allahabad
Earlier, UP Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said that the UP results of Class 10 and Class 12 examinations conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad will be declared soon and the new academic session will commence on April 16.
Students need to follow the following steps to check UP Board 10th Result 2018
Step 1: Click on the official website upresults.nic.in
Step 2: Look for the link which says UP Board Result 2018 Class 10 Result 2018
Step 3: Click on the link and fill up all the details to get your UP Board High School & Intermediate Result 2018
Step 4: Enter Roll Number and click submit
Step 5: Download your result and take a print out for further reference
To check the UP Board Class 10 Results 2018 and UP Board Class 12 Results 2018 students can also visit results.nic.in, indiaresults.com and examresults.net websites.
Students can get the UP Board Class 10 Result 2018 and UP Board Class 12 Result 2018 on Mobile via SMS.
SMS - UP10<space>ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263
SMS - UP12<space>ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263
For the academic year 2016-2017, about 34,04,571 students had appeared for the UP Class 10th Exam and the overall pass percentage was 81.6%.
Last year, 26,24,681 students appeared for the Intermediate examination and overall pass percentage was 81.6%.
The Toppers for UP Board 2018 Class 12 Result is Rajni Shukla 93.20% from Fatehpur and the Toppers for UP Board 2018 Class 10 Result is Anjali Varma - 96.33% from Allahabad.
The UP Board Class 10th and UP Board Class 12th Results 2018 will be available on official websites upmspresults.up.nic.in and upresults.nic.in. The UP 10th Board exams was conducted from 6 February - 22 February 2018 and the UP Board 12th exams 2018 was conducted from 6 February - 12 March 2018.
