UP Board Result 2018: UMPSP Class 10, Class 12 Exam Result Out, Check upresults.nic.in. Rajni Shukla Topper

The UPMSP Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, also known as Board of High School and Intermediate Education Uttar Pradesh, UP Board 2018 announced the UP Board 2018 Class 12 Result at 12:30 pm and the Uttar Pradesh Board Class 10 Result 2018 at 1:30 pm (April 29). The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) UP Board announced the UPMSP Board Result 2018 or UP Board Result 2018 on the official website upresults.nic.in

The Toppers for UP Board 2018 Class 12 Result is Rajni Shukla 93.20% from Fatehpur and the Toppers for UP Board 2018 Class 10 Result is Anjali Varma - 96.33% from Allahabad.

