UP Board Result 2018: UMPSP Class 10 Revised Result 2018 Not Released on upresults.nic.in
The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), also known as Board of High School and Intermediate Education Uttar Pradesh, released the UP board result on April 20 on the official website upresults.nic.in
The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), also known as Board of High School and Intermediate Education Uttar Pradesh, announced the UP Board 10th Result 2018 and the UP Board 12th Result 2018 on April 29. The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) released the UP board result on April 20 on the official website upresults.nic.in
However, the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad UPMSP official result declaration website — upresults.nic.in is showing that the revised UP Board results 2018 of Class 10 have been announced on May 3. The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) secretary, Neena Srivastava has confirmed that they have not released revised results. “No revised results of Class 10 are announced. Both the UP Board 10th Result 2018 and the UP Board 12th Result 2018were declared on April 29. Neither the UPMSP Board is planning to announce any revised UP Board Result 2018 in future.”
The UP Board Class 10th and UP Board Class 12th Results 2018 is available on official websites upmspresults.up.nic.in and upresults.nic.in. The UP 10th Board exams was conducted from 6 February - 22 February 2018 and The UP Board 12th exams was conducted from 6 February - 12 March 2018.
The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad UPMSP Board on May 3 invited applications for those students who want to apply for scrutiny. The application form is available on the UPMSP official website — upmsp.edu.in. The application form along with fee needs to be submitted within 30 days. The fee per question is Rs 100.
Students need to follow the following steps to check UP Board 10th Result 2018 and the UP Board 12th Result 2018
Step 1: Click on the official website upresults.nic.in
Step 2: Look for the link which says UP Board Result 2018 Class 10 or UP Board 12th Result 2018
Step 3: Click on the link and fill up all the details to get your UP Board High School & Intermediate Result 2018
Step 4: Enter Roll Number and click submit
Step 5: Download your result and take a print out for further reference
To check the UP Board Class 10 Results 2018 and UP Board Class 12 Results 2018 students can also visit results.nic.in, indiaresults.com and examresults.net websites.
Students can get the UP Board Class 10 Results 2018 and UP Board Class 12 Results 2018 on Mobile via SMS.
SMS - UP10<space>ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263
SMS - UP12<space>ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263
For the academic year 2016-2017, about 34,04,571 students had appeared for the UP Class 10th Exam and the overall pass percentage was 81.6%.
Last year, 26,24,681 students appeared for the Intermediate examination and overall pass percentage was 81.6%.
DISCLAIMER: Examination results for UP State Board Examination, 2018 (“Results”) published on this Website are provided free of cost for personal perusal only, and as such, is made available on an "as is” basis. The Website does not claim for the accuracy or validity or its suitability for any specific purpose whatsoever whether express or implied. Every effort has been made to ensure accuracy of the Results on this Website however, the Website shall not be held responsible for any errors or omission in the Results published on the Website. The Website reserves the right to make any changes without notice or liability. In particular but without limiting anything here, the Website disclaims any responsibility for errors and accuracy of the Results that is contained in this Website. The Results published on this Website cannot be treated as final, official and/or original mark sheets for any purposes.
