1-min read

UP Board Result 2018: UP Class 12th Results 2018 Will be Announced on April 29 at 12:30 pm at upresults.nic.in

The Board of High School and Intermediate Education Uttar Pradesh, also known as Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), is likely to declare the result on April 20. The UP 10th Board exams was conducted from 6 February - 22 February 2018 and the UP Board 12th exams was conducted from 6 February - 12 March 2018.

News18.com

Updated:April 21, 2018, 9:00 AM IST
UP Board Result 2018: UP Class 12th Results 2018 Will be Announced on April 29 at 12:30 pm at upresults.nic.in
Image for representation
The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), also known as Board of High School and Intermediate Education Uttar Pradesh, will declare the UP Board 12th Result 2018 on April 29 at 12:30 pm, the UPMSP board officials confirmed. The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will announce the UP board result on the official website upresults.nic.in

The UP Board Class 10th and UP Board Class 12th Results 2018 will be available on official websites upmspresults.up.nic.in and upresults.nic.in. The UP Board 12th exams was conducted from 6 February - 12 March 2018.

Earlier, UP Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said that the UP results of Class 10 and Class 12 examinations conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad will be declared this month and the new academic session will commence on April 16.

Students need to follow the following steps to check Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad UPMSP UP Board 12th Result 2018

Step 1: Click on the official website upresults.nic.in

Step 2: Look for the link which says UP Board Result 2018 Class 10 or UP Board 12th Result 2018

Step 3: Click on the link and fill up all the details to get your UP Board High School & Intermediate Result 2018

Step 4: Enter Roll Number and click submit

Step 5: Download your result and take a print out for further reference

To check the UP Board Class 10 Results 2018 and UP Board Class 12 Results 2018 students can also visit results.nic.inindiaresults.com and examresults.net websites.

Students can get the UP Board Class 10 Results 2018 and UP Board Class 12 Results 2018 on Mobile via SMS.

SMS - UP10<space>ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263

SMS - UP12<space>ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263

For the academic year 2016-2017, about 34,04,571 students had appeared for the UP Class 10th Exam and the overall pass percentage was 81.6%.

Last year, 26,24,681 students appeared for the Intermediate examination and overall pass percentage was 81.6%.

 

| Edited by: Puja Menon
