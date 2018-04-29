UP Board Result 2018: UPMSP Class 10, Class 12 Out at upresults.nic.in. Allahabad's Anjali Varma Tops with 96.33%

The UPMSP Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, also known as Board of High School and Intermediate Education Uttar Pradesh, announced the UP Board 2018 Class 10 Result on April 29 (today) at 1:30pm, the UPMSP UP Board officials confirmed. The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad UPMSP will announce the UP board result 2018 or UPMSP Board Result 2018 on the official website upmspresults.up.nic.in and upresults.nic.in

The Toppers for UP Board 2018 Class 12 Result is Rajni Shukla 93.20% from Fatehpur and the Toppers for UP Board 2018 Class 10 Result is Anjali Varma - 96.33% from Allahabad.

The UP Board Class 10th Results 2018 and UP Board Class 12th Results 2018 will also be available on websites examresults.net/up result12 examresults.net/up/10th and indiaresults.com. The UP Class 10th Board exams 2018 was conducted from 6 February - 22 February 2018 and The UP Board 12th exams 2018 was conducted from 6 February - 12 March 2018.

Number of Students appeared: UP Students: 66 lakhs

Students who did not give the exam: 11 lakhs

UP Board Class 12 Result 2018 pass percentage: 72.43%

UP Board Class 10 Result 2018 pass percentage: 75.16%

