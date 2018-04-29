UP Board Result 2018: UPMSP Class 10, Class 12 Out at upresults.nic.in. Allahabad's Anjali Varma Tops with 96.33%
The Board of High School and Intermediate Education Uttar Pradesh, also known as Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), will declare the UP Board result on today (April 29) at 12:30 pm. The UP Board 2018 Class 10 examination was conducted from 6 February - 22 February 2018 and the UP Board 2018 Class 12 examination was conducted from 6 February - 12 March 2018.
(Image: News18.com)
The Toppers for UP Board 2018 Class 12 Result is Rajni Shukla 93.20% from Fatehpur and the Toppers for UP Board 2018 Class 10 Result is Anjali Varma - 96.33% from Allahabad.
The UP Board Class 10th Results 2018 and UP Board Class 12th Results 2018 will also be available on websites examresults.net/up result12 examresults.net/up/10th and indiaresults.com. The UP Class 10th Board exams 2018 was conducted from 6 February - 22 February 2018 and The UP Board 12th exams 2018 was conducted from 6 February - 12 March 2018.
Number of Students appeared: UP Students: 66 lakhs
Students who did not give the exam: 11 lakhs
UP Board Class 12 Result 2018 pass percentage: 72.43%
UP Board Class 10 Result 2018 pass percentage: 75.16%
Toppers for UP Board 2018 Class 12 Result: Rajni Shukla 93.20% from Fatehpur
Toppers for UP Board 2018 Class 10 Result: Anjali Varma - 96.33% from Allahabad
Students can check the UP Board results 2018 directly on News18.com here
Students need to follow the following steps to check UP Board 10th Result 2018 and the UP Board 12th Result 2018
Step 1: Click on the official website upresults.nic.in
Step 2: Look for the link which says UP Board Result 2018 Class 10 or UP Board 12th Result 2018
Step 3: Click on the link and fill up all the details to get your UP Board High School & Intermediate Result 2018
Step 4: Enter Roll Number and click submit
Step 5: Download your result and take a print out for further reference
To check the UP Board Class 10 Results 2018 and UP Board Class 12 Results 2018 students can also visit results.nic.in, indiaresults.com and examresults.net websites.
Students can get the UP Board Class 10 Results 2018 and UP Board Class 12 Results 2018 on Mobile via SMS
SMS - UP10<space>ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263
SMS - UP12<space>ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263
For the academic year 2016-2017, about 34,04,571 students had appeared for the UP Class 10th Exam and the overall pass percentage was 81.6%.
Last year, 26,24,681 students appeared for the Intermediate examination and overall pass percentage was 81.6%.
