UP Board Result 2018: UPMSP Class 10, Class 12 Result Out on upresults.nic.in. Check Result Right Here.
The Board of High School and Intermediate Education Uttar Pradesh, also known as Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), announced the UP Bpard result on April 29 at 12:30 pm. The UP Board 2018 conducted the UP Board class 10 exams from 6 February - 22 February 2018 and UP Board class 12 exams from 6 February - 12 March 2018.
(Image: News18.com)
The UPMSP Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, also known as Board of High School and Intermediate Education Uttar Pradesh, released the UP Board Class 12 Result 2018 at 12:30 pm and the UP Board Class 10 Result 2018 will be out in a while today (April 29). The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad UPMSP released the UP board Results 2018 or UPMSP Board Result 2018 on the official website upmspresults.up.nic.in and upresults.nic.in
The UP Board Class 10h Results 2018 and UP Board Class 12 Results 2018 will also be available on websites examresults.net/up result12 examresults.net/up/10th and indiaresults.com. The UP Class 10th Board exams 2018 was conducted from 6 February - 22 February 2018 and The UP Board 12th exams 2018 was conducted from 6 February - 12 March 2018.
Students can check the UP Board results 2018 directly on News18.com here
Students need to follow the following steps to check UP Board 10th Result 2018 and the UP Board 12th Result 2018
Step 1: Click on the official website upresults.nic.in
Step 2: Look for the link which says UP Board Result 2018 Class 10 or UP Board 12th Result 2018
Step 3: Click on the link and fill up all the details to get your UP Board High School & Intermediate Result 2018
Step 4: Enter Roll Number and click submit
Step 5: Download your result and take a print out for further reference
Students can get the UP Board Class 10 Results 2018 and UP Board Class 12 Results 2018 on Mobile via SMS.
SMS - UP10<space>ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263
SMS - UP12<space>ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263
For the academic year 2016-2017, about 34,04,571 students had appeared for the UP Class 10th Exam and the overall pass percentage was 81.6%.
Last year, 26,24,681 students appeared for the Intermediate examination and overall pass percentage was 81.6%.
DISCLAIMER: Examination results for UP State Board Examination, 2018 (“Results”) published on this Website are provided free of cost for personal perusal only, and as such, is made available on an "as is” basis. The Website does not claim for the accuracy or validity or its suitability for any specific purpose whatsoever whether express or implied. Every effort has been made to ensure accuracy of the Results on this Website however, the Website shall not be held responsible for any errors or omission in the Results published on the Website. The Website reserves the right to make any changes without notice or liability. In particular but without limiting anything here, the Website disclaims any responsibility for errors and accuracy of the Results that is contained in this Website. The Results published on this Website cannot be treated as final, official and/or original mark sheets for any purposes.
