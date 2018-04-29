English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
UP Board Result 2018: UPMSP Class 10, Class 12 Toppers', Pass Percentage. UP CM Adityanath Congratulates All
The UPMSP Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, also known as Board of High School and Intermediate Education Uttar Pradesh, UP Board 2018 announced the UP Board Class 12 Result 2018 at 12:30 pm on April 29 (today) and the UP Board Class 10 Result 2018. The Toppers for UP Board 2018 Class 12 Result is Rajni Shukla 93.20% from Fatehpur and the Toppers for UP Board 2018 Class 10 Result is Anjali Varma - 96.33% from Allahabad.
(Image: News18.com)
The UPMSP Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, also known as Board of High School and Intermediate Education Uttar Pradesh, UP Board 2018 announced the UP Board Class 12 Result 2018 at 12:30 pm on April 29 (today) and the UP Board Class 10 Result 2018, the UPMSP board officials confirmed. The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad UPMSP announced the UP board results 2018 or UPMSP Board Result 2018 on the official website upmspresults.up.nic.in and upresults.nic.in. The Toppers for UP Board 2018 Class 12 Result is Rajni Shukla 93.20% from Fatehpur and the Toppers for UP Board 2018 Class 10 Result is Anjali Varma - 96.33% from Allahabad.
The UP Board Class 10th Results 2018 and UP Board Class 12th Results 2018 will also be available on websites examresults.net/up result12 examresults.net/up/10th and indiaresults.com. The UP Class 10th Board exams 2018 was conducted from 6 February - 22 February 2018 and The UP Board 12th exams 2018 was conducted from 6 February - 12 March 2018.
Congratulating students on their Class 10 and Class 12 performance in the UP Board exams, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, “I am really happy that such a good result has come. I want to congratulate everyone who has passed in these examinations. This time all the exams were held without any complaints of cheating coming from anywhere.”
Number of Students appeared: UP Students: 66 lakhs
Students who did not give the exam: 11 lakhs
UP Board Class 12 Result 2018 pass percentage: 72.43%
UP Board Class 10 Result 2018 pass percentage: 75.16%
Toppers for UP Board 2018 Class 12 Result: Rajni Shukla 93.20% from Fatehpur
Toppers for UP Board 2018 Class 10 Result: Anjali Varma - 96.33% from Allahabad
Students need to follow the following steps to check UP Board 10th Result 2018 and the UP Board 12th Result 2018
Step 1: Click on the official website upresults.nic.in
Step 2: Look for the link UP Board Class 10 Result 2018 or UP Board Class 12Result 2018
Step 3: Fill up all the details to get your UP Board High School & Intermediate Result 2018
Step 4: Enter Roll Number and click submit
Step 5: Download your result and take a print out for further reference
To check the UP Board Class 10 Results 2018 and UP Board Class 12 Results 2018 students can also visit results.nic.in, indiaresults.com and examresults.net websites.
Students can get the UP Board Class 10 Results 2018 and UP Board Class 12 Results 2018 on Mobile via SMS.
SMS - UP10<space>ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263
SMS - UP12<space>ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263
For the academic year 2016-2017, about 34,04,571 students had appeared for the UP Class 10th Exam and the overall pass percentage was 81.6%.
Last year, 26,24,681 students appeared for the Intermediate examination and overall pass percentage was 81.6%.
Also Watch
The UP Board Class 10th Results 2018 and UP Board Class 12th Results 2018 will also be available on websites examresults.net/up result12 examresults.net/up/10th and indiaresults.com. The UP Class 10th Board exams 2018 was conducted from 6 February - 22 February 2018 and The UP Board 12th exams 2018 was conducted from 6 February - 12 March 2018.
;
Please wait!
Name:
Roll Number:
Status:
Total:
Division:
DISCLAIMER: Examination results for UP State Board Examination, 2018 (“Results”) published on this Website are provided free of cost for personal perusal only, and as such, is made available on an "as is” basis. The Website does not claim for the accuracy or validity or its suitability for any specific purpose whatsoever whether express or implied. Every effort has been made to ensure accuracy of the Results on this Website however, the Website shall not be held responsible for any errors or omission in the Results published on the Website. The Website reserves the right to make any changes without notice or liability. In particular but without limiting anything here, the Website disclaims any responsibility for errors and accuracy of the Results that is contained in this Website. The Results published on this Website cannot be treated as final, official and/or original mark sheets for any purposes.
Please wait!
While we are fetch your data.
Congratulating students on their Class 10 and Class 12 performance in the UP Board exams, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, “I am really happy that such a good result has come. I want to congratulate everyone who has passed in these examinations. This time all the exams were held without any complaints of cheating coming from anywhere.”
Number of Students appeared: UP Students: 66 lakhs
Students who did not give the exam: 11 lakhs
UP Board Class 12 Result 2018 pass percentage: 72.43%
UP Board Class 10 Result 2018 pass percentage: 75.16%
Toppers for UP Board 2018 Class 12 Result: Rajni Shukla 93.20% from Fatehpur
Toppers for UP Board 2018 Class 10 Result: Anjali Varma - 96.33% from Allahabad
Students need to follow the following steps to check UP Board 10th Result 2018 and the UP Board 12th Result 2018
Step 1: Click on the official website upresults.nic.in
Step 2: Look for the link UP Board Class 10 Result 2018 or UP Board Class 12Result 2018
Step 3: Fill up all the details to get your UP Board High School & Intermediate Result 2018
Step 4: Enter Roll Number and click submit
Step 5: Download your result and take a print out for further reference
To check the UP Board Class 10 Results 2018 and UP Board Class 12 Results 2018 students can also visit results.nic.in, indiaresults.com and examresults.net websites.
Students can get the UP Board Class 10 Results 2018 and UP Board Class 12 Results 2018 on Mobile via SMS.
SMS - UP10<space>ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263
SMS - UP12<space>ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263
For the academic year 2016-2017, about 34,04,571 students had appeared for the UP Class 10th Exam and the overall pass percentage was 81.6%.
Last year, 26,24,681 students appeared for the Intermediate examination and overall pass percentage was 81.6%.
Also Watch
-
International Dance Day Special: Anyone Can Dance Everywhere
-
Friday 27 April , 2018
World In Flux : Inter Korea Summit 2018, Will Trump Steal the Credit for Denuclearising Korea
-
Friday 27 April , 2018
2018 World Cup feature on Yekaterinburg Arena
-
Thursday 26 April , 2018
Watch: First Ride Review of Suzuki GSX-S750
-
Thursday 26 April , 2018
Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S First Look: Signature Redefined
International Dance Day Special: Anyone Can Dance Everywhere
Friday 27 April , 2018 World In Flux : Inter Korea Summit 2018, Will Trump Steal the Credit for Denuclearising Korea
Friday 27 April , 2018 2018 World Cup feature on Yekaterinburg Arena
Thursday 26 April , 2018 Watch: First Ride Review of Suzuki GSX-S750
Thursday 26 April , 2018 Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S First Look: Signature Redefined
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Yesteryear Actress Mumtaz is Alive, Daughter Tanya Madhvani Confirms Through an Instagram Post
- International Dance Day: Taapsee, Kriti & Other Bollywood Actors You Didn't Know Were Trained Dancers!
- Tips to Improve Car's Fuel Efficiency this Summer Without Turning Off the Air Conditioner
- 5 Riding Gears and Accessories to Buy Under Rs 1000: Road Safety Week 2018
- Avengers: Infinity War-Thanos, the Malthusian Purple Dude is the Best Villain of MCU