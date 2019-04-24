English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
UP Board Result 2019: Check Your Uttar Pradesh Class 10, 12 Board Results Via SMS, App, Websites
The UP Class 10th and 12th Board result will be released on the official website of Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad or the UPMSP at upmsp.edu.in.
(Image: News18.com)
UP Board Result 2019 | The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is likely to declare Class 10, 12 UP Board Results on April 25 or soon in this week. Both the Class 10, 12 UP Board Results 2019 will be simultaneously declared at the exam conducting authority UPMSP’s official homepage upmsp.edu.in on either April 25 or April 28.
However, an official confirmation on the UP Board Result 2019 Declaration date is still awaited as the UPMSP has not confirmed the same. The official website has not given any official declaration on the UP Board Class 10, 12 Results 2019 yet.
Websites to Check UP Board Class 10, 12 Results Online
Visit these three official URLs to check Class 10, 12 UP Board Results:
• upmsp.edu.in
• upresults.nic.in
• upmspresults.up.nic.in
How to get Online Score Card of UP Board Class 10, 12 Results
Step 1: Visit any of the three above-listed official websites to check 2019 UP Board Results
Step 2: Click on the ‘UP Board Class 12 Result’ or ‘UP Board Class 10 Result’ Link
Step 3: On the new window, enter the required details like allotted roll number or date of birth. Then click on the 'Submit' button’ to get your 2019 Class 10, 12
Results for UP Board
Step 4: You will get ‘UP Board Class Result’ and scorecard on the screen
Step 5: Download the PDF for later use
How to get UP Board Class 10, 12 Result via SMS
• For UP Board Intermediate (Class 12) Result through SMS, you have to type UP12roll number and send it to 56263. Check the mobile phone inbox to view your scorecard.
Format- UP12(roll number) — send to 56263
• To get UP Board High School (Class 10) Result 2019 through SMS, you have to type UP10roll number and send it to 56263. Check the mobile phone inbox to view your scorecard.
Format- UP12(roll number) — send to 56263
UP Board Class 10, 12 Results: How to get Result on Mobile App
You can also get the class 10, 12 UP Board Results 2019 on the app really quick. Download the ‘U.P. Board Results 2019’, which is a free mobile app, and check it for any update on UP Board Class 10,12 Results 2019.
