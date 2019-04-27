Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

UP Board Result 2019 for Class 10th, 12th in Uttar Pradesh Declared; Directly Check Your Results Here

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad released UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2019 on official websites upmspresults.up.nic.in and upresults.nic.in.

Trending Desk

Updated:April 27, 2019, 1:26 PM IST
UP Board Result 2019 for Class 10th, 12th in Uttar Pradesh Declared; Directly Check Your Results Here
(Image: News18.com)
UP Board Result 2019 | The UP 10th Result 2019, UP 12th Result 2019 declared by the UPMSP Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, also known as Board of High School and Intermediate Education Uttar Pradesh. The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad or UPMSP released the UP Board Result 2019 for Class 10th and Class 12th on the official website upmspresults.up.nic.in and upresults.nic.in. The UPMSP Uttar Pradesh MadhyamikShikshaParishad conducted the UP Board examination for class 10 and 12.


UP Board Results 2019
The UP 10th Board examination was conducted from 7 February - 28 February. The UP 12th Board examinations was conducted from 7 February - 2 March. If the official UPMSP board website take time to load, students can check their UP Board Class 10th result 2019, UP Board Class 12th Result 2019 on these websites: examresults.net, results.gov.in, indiaresults.com

Follow the below-mentioned steps to check UP Board 10th Result 2019, UP Board 12th Result 2019

Step 1: Click on the official website upresults.nic.in

Step 2: Look for the link which says UP Board Result 2019, UPMSP Intermediate Result 2019

Step 3: Click on the link and fill up all the details to get your UP Board High School Result 2019 & UP Board Intermediate Class 12 Result 2019

Step 4: Enter Roll Number and click submit

Step 5: Download your UPMSP 10th Result 2019, UPMSP 12th Result 2019 and take a print out for further reference

Students can check their UP Board Intermediate Result 2019, UP Board High School Result 2019 via SMS

GET Your UP Board Intermediate Result 2019on Mobile- SMS

SMS - UP12ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263

Get UP Class 10th Result 2019 via SMS

GET YOUR UP BOARD HIGH SCHOOL RESULT 2019 ON SMS

SMS - UP10ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
