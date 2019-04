UP Board Result 2019 for Class 10th, 12th Released at upmspresults.up.nic.in; Scrutiny and More

ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263



Around 30 lakhs+ students have registered for UP Board Class 12 Exams this year. This year the UP Board has made Aadhar card mandatory for students and invigilators to avoid cases of cheating inside the exam halls. Special task Force has also been assigned to keep a strict eye on any kind of mishap in the exam halls.



The UPMSP Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, also known as, the Board of High School and Intermediate Education Uttar Pradesh, released the UP 10th Result 2019, UP 12th Result 2019 . The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad UPMSP declared the UP Board Result 2019, UP Board 10th Result 2019, UP Board 12th Result 2019 on the official websites at upmspresults.up.nic.in and upresults.nic.in Total Pass Percentage for UP Board 12th Result 2019: 70.06%Total number of students: 28.63 LakhTopper: Gautam Raghuvanshi with 97.93%Total Pass Percentage for UP Board 10th Result 2019: 80.07%Total number of students: 22.73 LakhTopper: Tanuj Tomar with 97.80%1. The UPMSP Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad is releasing the UP Board Result 2019 for 10th and 12th within 2 months of concluding the examination.2. In 2018, the UP 10th Result and UP 12th Result were declared on April 29.3. UP Board Result 2019 passing percentage | Students need to score at least 35 percentage.4. UP 10th Result 2019 | Students who fail to score 35 percentage will have the option to apply for improvement or compartmental exam.5. UP 12th Board Result 2019 | The improvement and compartmental examination will begin in May. Students who failed to score 35 percent will get one month time to complete the application process6. The application for scrutiny should be sent via post to the UPMSP Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad’s office in Prayagraj.The UPMSP Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad conducted the examination for the academic year 2018-19. The UP 10th Board exams were conducted from 7 February - 28 February. The UP 12th Board examinations were conducted from 7 February - 2 March. Students who appeared for the examinations can check their UP Board Class 10 result 2019, UP Board Class 12 Result 2019 on these websites as well: examresults.net Step 1: Click on the official website upresults.nic.inStep 2: Look for the link which says UP Board Result 2019, UPMSP Intermediate Result 2019Step 3: Click on the link and fill up all the details to get your UP Board High School Result 2019 & UP Board Intermediate Class 12 Result 2019Step 4: Enter Roll Number and click submitStep 5: Download your UPMSP 10th Result 2019, UPMSP 12th Result 2019 and take a print out for further referenceIn case the website takes time to load, students can check their UP Board Intermediate Result 2019, UP Board High School Result 2019 via SMSSMS -