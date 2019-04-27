Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

UP Board Result 2019: How to Check UPMSP Uttar Pradesh 10th, 12th Results Today via SMS, App, Websites

The UP Board 10th and 12th result 2019 will be released on the official website of Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad or the UPMSP at upmsp.edu.in.

Trending Desk

Updated:April 27, 2019, 12:02 AM IST
UP Board Result 2019: How to Check UPMSP Uttar Pradesh 10th, 12th Results Today via SMS, App, Websites
(Image: News18.com)
UP Board Result 2019 | The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is likely to declare UP Board Class 10, 12 Result soon. Both the Class 10, 12 UP Board Results 2019 will be tentatively declared at the exam conducting authority UPMSP’s official homepage upmsp.edu.in on April 25 and April 30 respectivey.

However, an official confirmation on the declaration date is still awaited as the UPMSP has not confirmed the same. The official website has not given any official declaration on the UP Board Class 10, 12 Result 2019 yet.
Websites to Check UP Board 10th, 12h Result 2019 Online

Visit these three official URLs to check Class 10, 12 UP Board Result:

upmsp.edu.in
upresults.nic.in
upmspresults.up.nic.in

How to get Online Score Card of Uttar Pradesh Board Class 10, 12 Result

Step 1: Visit any of the three above-listed official websites to check 2019 UP Board Result

Step 2: Click on the ‘UP Board Class 12 Result’ or ‘UP Board Class 10 Result’ Link

Step 3: On the new window, enter the required details like allotted roll number or date of birth. Then click on the 'Submit' button’ to get your 2019 Class 10, 12
Results for UP Board

Step 4: You will get ‘UP Board Class Result’ and scorecard on the screen

Step 5: Download the PDF for later use

How to get UP Board Class 10, 12 Result 2019 via SMS

• For UP Board Intermediate (Class 12) Result through SMS, you have to type UP12roll number and send it to 56263. Check the mobile phone inbox to view your scorecard.
Format- UP12(roll number) — send to 56263
• To get UP Board High School (Class 10) Result 2019 through SMS, you have to type UP10roll number and send it to 56263. Check the mobile phone inbox to view your scorecard.
Format- UP12(roll number) — send to 56263

UP Board Class 10, 12 Results: How to get Result on Mobile App

You can also get the class 10, 12 UP Board Results 2019 on the app really quick. Download the ‘U.P. Board Results 2019’, which is a free mobile app, and check it for any update on UP Board Class 10,12 Results 2019.

| Edited by: Anu Parthiban
