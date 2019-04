UP Board Result 2019: How to Check UPMSP Uttar Pradesh 10th, 12th Results Tomorrow via SMS, App, Websites

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is likely to declare UP Board Class 10, 12 Result soon. Both the Class 10, 12 UP Board Results 2019 will be tentatively declared at the exam conducting authority UPMSP’s official homepage upmsp.edu.in on April 25 and April 30 respectivey.However, an official confirmation on the declaration date is still awaited as the UPMSP has not confirmed the same. The official website has not given any official declaration on the UP Board Class 10, 12 Result 2019 yet.Visit these three official URLs to check Class 10, 12 UP Board Result:Step 1: Visit any of the three above-listed official websites to check 2019 UP Board ResultStep 2: Click on the ‘UP Board Class 12 Result’ or ‘UP Board Class 10 Result’ LinkStep 3: On the new window, enter the required details like allotted roll number or date of birth. Then click on the 'Submit' button’ to get your 2019 Class 10, 12Results for UP BoardStep 4: You will get ‘UP Board Class Result’ and scorecard on the screenStep 5: Download the PDF for later use• For UP Board Intermediate (Class 12) Result through SMS, you have to type UP12roll number and send it to 56263. Check the mobile phone inbox to view your scorecard.Format- UP12(roll number) — send to 56263• To get UP Board High School (Class 10) Result 2019 through SMS, you have to type UP10roll number and send it to 56263. Check the mobile phone inbox to view your scorecard.Format- UP12(roll number) — send to 56263You can also get the class 10, 12 UP Board Results 2019 on the app really quick. Download the ‘U.P. Board Results 2019’, which is a free mobile app, and check it for any update on UP Board Class 10,12 Results 2019.