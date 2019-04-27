UP Board Result 2019 LIVE Updates: UP Board Class 10th, 12th Results to be Announced Soon at upmsp.edu.in

Apr 27, 2019 9:23 am (IST)

Keep Your Admit Cards Ready for UP Board Result 2019 | The UP Board Students who had appeared for the Uttar Pradesh Board examination for both the classes, 10th and 12th, will have to be ready with their UPMSP admit cards or the hall tickets that were issued before the exams to check their login details such as the roll number, date of birth, etc. to quickly find their UP Board Result.