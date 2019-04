UP Board Result 2019 LIVE Updates: UP Board Class 10th, 12th Results to be Announced Soon at upmsp.edu.in

Read More

UP Board Result 2019 LIVE Updates: In Uttar Pradesh, the UP Board class 10 and the UP Board class 12 results will be declared today. The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, which is popularly known as the UPMSP, is expected to release both UP Board High School result 2019 and UP Board Inter Result 2019 together at 12:30pm today. The UPMSP will release the UP Board Result 2019 for Class 10th and " target="_blank">Class 12th on the official website upmspresults.up.nic.in and upresults.nic.in . UP Board Students who had appeared for the Uttar Pradesh Board examination for both the classes, 10th and 12th, will have to be ready with their UPMSP admit cards or the hall tickets that were issued before the exams to check their login details such as the roll number, date of birth, etc. to quickly find their UP Board Result.