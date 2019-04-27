UP Board Result 2019 LIVE Updates: UP Board Class 10th, 12th Results to be Announced Soon at upmsp.edu.in

Keep Your Admit Cards Ready for UP Board Result 2019 | The UP Board Students who had appeared for the Uttar Pradesh Board examination for both the classes, 10th and 12th, will have to be ready with their UPMSP admit cards or the hall tickets that were issued before the exams to check their login details such as the roll number, date of birth, etc. to quickly find their UP Board Result.
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Event Highlights
UP Board Result 2019 LIVE Updates: In Uttar Pradesh, the UP Board class 10 and the UP Board class 12 results will be declared today. The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, which is popularly known as the UPMSP, is expected to release both UP Board High School result 2019 and UP Board Inter Result 2019 together at 12:30pm today. The UPMSP will release the UP Board Result 2019 for Class 10th and " target="_blank">Class 12th on the official website upmspresults.up.nic.in and upresults.nic.in. UP Board Students who had appeared for the Uttar Pradesh Board examination for both the classes, 10th and 12th, will have to be ready with their UPMSP admit cards or the hall tickets that were issued before the exams to check their login details such as the roll number, date of birth, etc. to quickly find their UP Board Result.
Read More
CLICK TO READ | UP Board Result 2019: How to Check UPMSP Uttar Pradesh 10th, 12th Results Today via SMS, App, Websites
The UP Board 10th and 12th result 2019 will be released on the official website of Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad or the UPMSP at upmsp.edu.in.
Websites to Check UP Board 10th, 12h Result 2019 Online | Visit these three official URLs to check Class 10, 12 UP Board Result: upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, upmspresults.up.nic.in
(Image: News18.com)
However, UP Board students can also check their result directly at this website by filling in the slots below. After filling them, the UP Board Exam result 2019 will automatically appear on the screen. Further, candidates in Uttar Pradesh can alternatively access their UP Board 10th, 12th result at other websites, such as, examresults.net, results.gov.in, indiaresults.com.
Students can also check their UP Board Intermediate Result 2019, UP Board High School Result 2019 via SMS. For UP Board Intermediate Result 2019, pick up your phone and SMS - UP12ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263. For UP Board High School Result 2019, SMS - UP10ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263.
-
26 Apr, 2019 | Central American Cricket Championships BIZ vs PAN 157/520.0 overs /oversBelize beat Panama by 9 runs
-
26 Apr, 2019 | Indian Premier League MI vs CSK 155/420.0 overs 109/1017.4 oversMumbai Indians beat Chennai Super Kings by 46 runs
-
26 Apr, 2019 | Central American Cricket Championships CRC vs MEX 133/720.0 overs /oversMexico beat Costa Rica by 3 wickets
-
25 Apr, 2019 | Central American Cricket Championships CRC vs PAN 112/520.0 overs /oversPanama beat Costa Rica by 7 wickets
-
25 Apr, 2019 | Central American Cricket Championships MEX vs BIZ 108/920.0 overs /oversBelize beat Mexico by 4 wickets