UP Board Result 2019 LIVE Updates: UP Board Class 10th, 12th Results to be Announced Soon at upmsp.edu.in

News18.com | April 27, 2019, 9:47 AM IST
UP Board Result 2019 LIVE Updates: In Uttar Pradesh, the UP Board class 10 and the UP Board class 12 results will be declared today. The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, which is popularly known as the UPMSP, is expected to release both UP Board High School result 2019 and UP Board Inter Result 2019 together at 12:30pm today. The UPMSP will release the UP Board Result 2019 for Class 10th and " target="_blank">Class 12th on the official website upmspresults.up.nic.in and upresults.nic.in. UP Board Students who had appeared for the Uttar Pradesh Board examination for both the classes, 10th and 12th, will have to be ready with their UPMSP admit cards or the hall tickets that were issued before the exams to check their login details such as the roll number, date of birth, etc. to quickly find their UP Board Result.


Apr 27, 2019 9:23 am (IST)

Keep Your Admit Cards Ready for UP Board Result 2019 | The UP Board Students who had appeared for the Uttar Pradesh Board examination for both the classes, 10th and 12th, will have to be ready with their UPMSP admit cards or the hall tickets that were issued before the exams to check their login details such as the roll number, date of birth, etc. to quickly find their UP Board Result.

Apr 27, 2019 9:16 am (IST)

CLICK TO READ | UP Board Result 2019: How to Check UPMSP Uttar Pradesh 10th, 12th Results Today via SMS, App, Websites

The UP Board 10th and 12th result 2019 will be released on the official website of Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad or the UPMSP at upmsp.edu.in.

Apr 27, 2019 9:03 am (IST)

Websites to Check UP Board 10th, 12h Result 2019 Online | Visit these three official URLs to check Class 10, 12 UP Board Result: upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, upmspresults.up.nic.in

Apr 27, 2019 8:49 am (IST)

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad decided to declare both the Board exam results on the same day, which means that both UP Board 10th result 2019 and UP Board 12th result 2019 will be released today.

Apr 27, 2019 8:45 am (IST)

UP Board Result 2019 | Uttar Pradesh Board will announce the results for classes 10th and 12th today at 12:30pm.

(Image: News18.com)


However, UP Board students can also check their result directly at this website by filling in the slots below. After filling them, the UP Board Exam result 2019 will automatically appear on the screen. Further, candidates in Uttar Pradesh can alternatively access their UP Board 10th, 12th result at other websites, such as, examresults.net, results.gov.in, indiaresults.com.

Students can also check their UP Board Intermediate Result 2019, UP Board High School Result 2019 via SMS. For UP Board Intermediate Result 2019, pick up your phone and SMS - UP12ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263. For UP Board High School Result 2019, SMS - UP10ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263.
