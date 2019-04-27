Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

UP Board Result 2019 for Class 10th, 12th Released at upmspresults.up.nic.in; Scrutiny and More

The UPMSP declared the UP Board 10th Result 2019, UP Board 12th Result 2019 on the official websites at upmspresults.up.nic.in and upresults.nic.in.

Trending Desk

Updated:April 27, 2019, 1:44 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
UP Board Result 2019 for Class 10th, 12th Released at upmspresults.up.nic.in; Scrutiny and More
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...
UP Board Result 2019 | The UPMSP Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, also known as, the Board of High School and Intermediate Education Uttar Pradesh, released the UP 10th Result 2019, UP 12th Result 2019 . The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad UPMSP declared the UP Board Result 2019, UP Board 10th Result 2019, UP Board 12th Result 2019 on the official websites at upmspresults.up.nic.in and upresults.nic.in.

Facts you can’t miss:
UP Board Results 2019
;

Please wait!
While we are fetch your data.



1. The UPMSP Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad is releasing the UP Board Result 2019 for 10th and 12th within 2 months of concluding the examination.

2. In 2018, the UP 10th Result and UP 12th Result were declared on April 29.

3. UP Board Result 2019 passing percentage | Students need to score at least 35 percentage.

4. UP 10th Result 2019 | Students who fail to score 35 percentage will have the option to apply for improvement or compartmental exam.

5. UP 12th Board Result 2019 | The improvement and compartmental examination will begin in May. Students who failed to score 35 percent will get one month time to complete the application process

6. The application for scrutiny should be sent via post to the UPMSP Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad’s office in Prayagraj.


The UPMSP Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad conducted the examination for the academic year 2018-19. The UP 10th Board exams were conducted from 7 February - 28 February. The UP 12th Board examinations were conducted from 7 February - 2 March. Students who appeared for the examinations can check their UP Board Class 10 result 2019, UP Board Class 12 Result 2019 on these websites as well: examresults.net results.gov.in indiaresults.com


Follow the steps to check UP Board 10th Result 2019, UP Board 12th Result 2019

Step 1: Click on the official website upresults.nic.in

Step 2: Look for the link which says UP Board Result 2019, UPMSP Intermediate Result 2019

Step 3: Click on the link and fill up all the details to get your UP Board High School Result 2019 & UP Board Intermediate Class 12 Result 2019

Step 4: Enter Roll Number and click submit

Step 5: Download your UPMSP 10th Result 2019, UPMSP 12th Result 2019 and take a print out for further reference

In case the website takes time to load, students can check their UP Board Intermediate Result 2019, UP Board High School Result 2019 via SMS

GET YOUR UP BOARD INTER RESULTS 2019 ON MOBILE - SMS

SMS - UP12ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263

Get UP Class 10th Result 2019 via SMS

GET YOUR UP BOARD HIGH SCHOOL RESULT 2019 ON SMS

SMS - UP10ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263

Around 30 lakhs+ students have registered for UP Board Class 12 Exams this year. This year the UP Board has made Aadhar card mandatory for students and invigilators to avoid cases of cheating inside the exam halls. Special task Force has also been assigned to keep a strict eye on any kind of mishap in the exam halls.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram