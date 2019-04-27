English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
UP Board Result 2019 to be Out for Classes 10th, 12th in Uttar Pradesh Today at 12:30pm at upresults.nic.in
Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad will release UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2019 on official websites upmspresults.up.nic.in and upresults.nic.in.
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...
UP Board Result 2019 | The UP 10th Result 2019, UP 12th Result 2019 will be released by the UPMSP Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, also known as Board of High School and Intermediate Education Uttar Pradesh today after 12:30 pm. The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad or UPMSP will release the UP Board Result 2019 for Class 10th and Class 12th on the official website upmspresults.up.nic.in and upresults.nic.in. The UPMSP Uttar Pradesh MadhyamikShikshaParishad conducted the UP Board examination for class 10 and 12.
The UP 10th Board examination was conducted from 7 February - 28 February. The UP 12th Board examinations was conducted from 7 February - 2 March. If the official UPMSP baord website take time to load, students can check their UP Board Class 10th result 2019, UP Board Class 12th Result 2019 on these websites: examresults.net, results.gov.in, indiaresults.com
Follow the below-mentioned steps to check UP Board 10th Result 2019, UP Board 12th Result 2019
Step 1: Click on the official website upresults.nic.in
Step 2: Look for the link which says UP Board Result 2019, UPMSP Intermediate Result 2019
Step 3: Click on the link and fill up all the details to get your UP Board High School Result 2019 & UP Board Intermediate Class 12 Result 2019
Step 4: Enter Roll Number and click submit
Step 5: Download your UPMSP 10th Result 2019, UPMSP 12th Result 2019 and take a print out for further reference
Students can check their UP Board Intermediate Result 2019, UP Board High School Result 2019 via SMS
GET Your UP Board Intermediate Result 2019on Mobile- SMS
SMS - UP12
ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263
Get UP Class 10th Result 2019 via SMS
GET YOUR UP BOARD HIGH SCHOOL RESULT 2019 ON SMS
SMS - UP10
ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263
;
Please wait!
Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan
Result: Secondary Examination, 2018
Detailed Mark Sheet
|Roll No.
|School/Center
|0000001
|St. Joseph bn sr sec sch,D bhata, Ajmer
Examinee Name Anurag Dubey
Father Name Hemant
Mother Name Rajani
|Subject
|Marks Obtained
|TH
|SS
|PR
|TOTAL
Total marks obtain: Percentage: 50.17%
Division: Second DivisionPrint
DISCLAIMER: Examination results for Rajasthan State Board Examination, 2018 (“Results”) published on this Website are provided free of cost for personal perusal only, and as such, is made available on an "as is” basis. The Website does not claim for the accuracy or validity or its suitability for any specific purpose whatsoever whether express or implied. Every effort has been made to ensure accuracy of the Results on this Website however, the Website shall not be held responsible for any errors or omission in the Results published on the Website. The Website reserves the right to make any changes without notice or liability. In particular but without limiting anything here, the Website disclaims any responsibility for errors and accuracy of the Results that is contained in this Website. The Results published on this Website cannot be treated as final, official and/or original mark sheets for any purposes. Original mark sheets have been issued by the Board separately. Copy of the Marks Sheet can be obtained from Vidhyarthi Seva Kendra of your District.
Board of Secondary Education Jharkhand
Result: Secondary Examination, 2018
Detailed Mark Sheet
|Roll No.
|School/Center
Examinee Name
Father Name
Mother Name
|Subject
|Marks Obtained
|TH
|SS
|PR
|TOTAL
Total marks obtain: Percentage: %
Division:Print
DISCLAIMER: Examination results for Jharkhand State Board Examination, 2018 (“Results”) published on this Website are provided free of cost for personal perusal only, and as such, is made available on an "as is” basis. The Website does not claim for the accuracy or validity or its suitability for any specific purpose whatsoever whether express or implied. Every effort has been made to ensure accuracy of the Results on this Website however, the Website shall not be held responsible for any errors or omission in the Results published on the Website. The Website reserves the right to make any changes without notice or liability. In particular but without limiting anything here, the Website disclaims any responsibility for errors and accuracy of the Results that is contained in this Website. The Results published on this Website cannot be treated as final, official and/or original mark sheets for any purposes.Original mark sheets have been issued by the Board separately. Copy of the Marks Sheet can be obtained from Vidhyarthi Seva Kendra of your District.
Please wait!
While we are fetch your data.
The UP 10th Board examination was conducted from 7 February - 28 February. The UP 12th Board examinations was conducted from 7 February - 2 March. If the official UPMSP baord website take time to load, students can check their UP Board Class 10th result 2019, UP Board Class 12th Result 2019 on these websites: examresults.net, results.gov.in, indiaresults.com
Follow the below-mentioned steps to check UP Board 10th Result 2019, UP Board 12th Result 2019
Step 1: Click on the official website upresults.nic.in
Step 2: Look for the link which says UP Board Result 2019, UPMSP Intermediate Result 2019
Step 3: Click on the link and fill up all the details to get your UP Board High School Result 2019 & UP Board Intermediate Class 12 Result 2019
Step 4: Enter Roll Number and click submit
Step 5: Download your UPMSP 10th Result 2019, UPMSP 12th Result 2019 and take a print out for further reference
Students can check their UP Board Intermediate Result 2019, UP Board High School Result 2019 via SMS
GET Your UP Board Intermediate Result 2019on Mobile- SMS
SMS - UP12
Get UP Class 10th Result 2019 via SMS
GET YOUR UP BOARD HIGH SCHOOL RESULT 2019 ON SMS
SMS - UP10
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: PM Modi Files Nomination from Varanasi, Allies Gather for Show of Strength
-
Wednesday 24 April , 2019
War Of Words: Gambhir, Atishi And Lovely Battle It Out for East Delhi
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Sunny Deol Joins BJP: Can He Work Bollywood Magic in Gurdaspur?
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Naam Me Kya Rakha Hai: People Of Modi Nagar Reacts To Rahul Gandhi's Allegations
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Election 2019 Phase 3 : "Wondering If BJP Wants To Give Me Walkover," Says Atishi On Opponent Gambhir
Elections 2019: PM Modi Files Nomination from Varanasi, Allies Gather for Show of Strength
Wednesday 24 April , 2019 War Of Words: Gambhir, Atishi And Lovely Battle It Out for East Delhi
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 Sunny Deol Joins BJP: Can He Work Bollywood Magic in Gurdaspur?
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 Naam Me Kya Rakha Hai: People Of Modi Nagar Reacts To Rahul Gandhi's Allegations
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 Election 2019 Phase 3 : "Wondering If BJP Wants To Give Me Walkover," Says Atishi On Opponent Gambhir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- I Don't Think Sidharth Malhotra is a Good Actor, Says Arjun Mathur
- Fan Favorites to Face Death in the Upcoming Episode of Game of Thrones
- Arjun Rampal's Ex-wife Mehr Jessia Reacts to Gabriella Demetriades' Pregnancy
- Sony WH-XB700 headphones Review: Still Feeling The Bass, But Not Ignoring Everything Else
- Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results