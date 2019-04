UP Board Result 2019: Uttar Pradesh Board Class 10th, 12th Results Delayed at upmsp.edu.in

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad or the UPMSP is expected to announce the results for Class 10 and 12 UP Board examination delayed. Now, the UP Board Class 10th result 2019 will be declared at 1pm and that of UP Board Class 12th result 2019 at 1:30pm. The UP Board result 2019 for both classes 10 and 12 will be released on the official website of UPMSP at upmsp.edu.in or upresults.nic.in . To download the Uttar Pradesh Board class 10 result and Uttar Pradesh Board class 12 result, UP Board students can also visit examresults.net . UP Board students who had appeared for their class 10 and 12 exam must be ready with their admit cards or hall tickets in order to quickly check their Uttar Pradesh Board result.Students in Uttar Pradesh can also check their UP Board Result 2019 through SMS by following a very simple procedure. This year, around 58 lakh students appeared for both the board exams – class 10 and 12. For class 10, the UP Board had conducted exams from February 7 to 28 and the UP Board 12th examination 2019 was conducted February 7 to March 2nd.This year, around 36 lakh students appeared for the UP Board class 10 examination, while around 30 lakh examinees sat for the UP Board class 12 examinations. Last year, 26.54 lakh students, including 1.79 lakh private examinees registered for the Inter exams out of which 11 lakh were absent in exams.PrStep 1. Visit the official website of UP Board at upresults.nic.in or at examresults.net Step 2. Click on the ‘result’ given for details on Class 12 and 10 results.Step 3. When a new page opens, login with your credentials like name and registration number.Step 4. Your UP Board 12th Result 2019 will be displayed on your screen.Step 4. Download it and keep a print-out for future reference.SMS -