UP Board Result 2019: Uttar Pradesh Board Likely to Declare Date for Class 10th, 12th Results Tomorrow at upmsp.edu.in

UP Board Result 2019 is likely to announce the result Uttar Pradesh Class 12 and 10 Board result 2019 on April 25 (tomorrow). Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will announce the UP Board 12th and Up Board 10th result on its official website upmsp.edu.in . This year, over 30 lakh students had registered for UP Board Class 12 Exams.The students can also check their UP Board 12th Result 2019 at upresults.nic.in and examresults.net . The number of students who had registered for the board exams in the state was over 58 Lakh out of which 6 lakh reportedly skipped the exam after appearing in one or two papers. With combined student strength of about 2.6 million students, the Uttar Pradesh Intermediate Result i.e. the Intermediate Result 2019 UP Board, is the single largest Class 12th Result to be announced in India.Step 1. Visit the official website of UP Board at upresults.nic.in or at examresults.net Step 2. Click on the ‘result’ link displayed on the homepageStep 3. A new page will open,Step 4. Login with your credentials like name and registration number.Step 5. Your UP Board 12th/10th Result 2019 will be displayed on your screen.Step 6. Download it and keep a print-out for future reference.Students will need their board examination roll number in order to check UP Board 12th/UP Board 10th Result. Students will be able to check the result through the official website on their mobile phones too.