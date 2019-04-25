English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
UP Board Result 2019: Uttar Pradesh Board to Announce Class 12 Results on April 27 at upmsp.edu.in; Steps
The UP Board 12th result 2019 will be released by the Uttar Pradesh Board on its official website of UPMSP at upmsp.edu.in.
(Image: News18.com)
UP Board 12th Result 2019 | The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad or the UPMSP is likely to declare the Class 12 result 2019 or the Inter result today. The UP Board 12th result 2019 will be released by the Uttar Pradesh Board on its official website of UPMSP at upmsp.edu.in. All the UP Board Inter students who taken the class 12 examination this year can check their UP Board 12th Result 2019 on the official website at upresults.nic.in and examresults.net.
This year, over 30 lakhs students had registered for UP Board Class 12 Exams this year. Further, from this year, the UP Board made Aadhar card mandatory for students and invigilators to avoid cases of cheating inside the exam halls. A Special task Force was also assigned to keep a strict eye on any kind of mishap in the exam halls. The Class 12 Board Examination in UP was conducted from February 7 to March 2, 2019.
How to Check the UP Board 12th Result 2019
Step 1. Visit the official website of UP Board at upresults.nic.in or at examresults.net
Step 2. Click on the ‘result’ link displayed on the homepage
Step 3. When a new page opens, login with your credentials like name and registration number.
Step 4. Your UP Board 12th Result 2019 will be displayed on your screen.
Step 4. Download it and keep a print-out for future reference.
GET YOUR UP BOARD INTER RESULTS 2019 ON MOBILE - SMS
SMS - UP12
ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263
With combined student strength of about 2.6 million students, the Uttar Pradesh Intermediate Result i.e. the Intermediate Result 2019 UP Board, is the single largest Class 12th Result to be announced in India.
This year, over 30 lakhs students had registered for UP Board Class 12 Exams this year. Further, from this year, the UP Board made Aadhar card mandatory for students and invigilators to avoid cases of cheating inside the exam halls. A Special task Force was also assigned to keep a strict eye on any kind of mishap in the exam halls. The Class 12 Board Examination in UP was conducted from February 7 to March 2, 2019.
Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
