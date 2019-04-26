Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

UP Board Result 2019: Uttar Pradesh Board to Declare Class 10th, 12th Results Tomorrow at upmsp.edu.in

The UP Board result 2019 for both classes 10 and 12 will be released on the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad at upmsp.edu.in or upresults.nic.in.

Trending Desk

Updated:April 26, 2019, 12:00 AM IST
UP Board Result 2019: Uttar Pradesh Board to Declare Class 10th, 12th Results Tomorrow at upmsp.edu.in
(Image: News18.com)
UP Board Result 2019 | The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad or the UPMSP is expected to declare the results for Class 10 and 12 UP Board examination tomorrow. The UP Board result 2019 for both classes 10 and 12 will be released on the official website of UPMSP at upmsp.edu.in or upresults.nic.in. To download the Uttar Pradesh Board class 10 result and Uttar Pradesh Board class 12 can also be accessed at examresults.net. UP Board students who had appeared for their class 10 and 12 exam must be ready with their admit cards or hall tickets in order to quickly check their Uttar Pradesh Board result.

Students in Uttar Pradesh can also check their UP Board Result 2019 through SMS by following a very simple procedure. This year, around 58 lakh students appeared for both the board exams – class 10 and 12. For class 10, the UP Board had conducted exams from February 7 to 28 and the UP Board 12th examination 2019 was conducted February 7 to March 2nd.
This year, around 36 lakh students appeared for the UP Board class 10 examination, while around 30 lakh examinees sat for the UP Board class 12 examinations. Last year, 26.54 lakh students, including 1.79 lakh private examinees registered for the Inter exams out of which 11 lakh were absent in exams.Pr

How to Check the UP Board Result 2019

Step 1. Visit the official website of UP Board at upresults.nic.in or at examresults.net

Step 2. Click on the ‘result’ given for details on Class 12 and 10 results.

Step 3. When a new page opens, login with your credentials like name and registration number.

Step 4. Your UP Board 12th Result 2019 will be displayed on your screen.

Step 4. Download it and keep a print-out for future reference.

GET YOUR UP BOARD INTER RESULTS 2019 ON MOBILE - SMS
SMS - UP12ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263

This year, a team of the Special Task Force was reportedly deployed to ensure that there were no instances of cheating and to curb the activities of the "copying mafia".

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad or the UPMSP, which is also known as the Board of High School and Intermediate Education Uttar Pradesh was set up in 1921 at Allahabad (now Prayagraj) as a separate directorate and autonomous examining authority. The first UP Board Class 10 and UP Board Class 12 examinations were conducted in 1923. Since then, nearly 32 lakh students appear for the UP Board Class 10 and UP Board Class 12 Exams every year.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
