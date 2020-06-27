UP Board Result 2020 Released: Deputy CM Declares UPMSP 10th, 12th Results in Lucknow; Scores at upresults.nic

UP Board Result 2020 Released | The long wait is finally over! The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) released the UP Board 10th, 12th Results 2020 on June 27 at 12 pm. Students can check their UP Board Result 2020 for class 10, 12 from the official website at upresults.nic

Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma addressed a press conference and announced the results. Around 5.6 million students had appeared for the UP Class 10 and Class 12 board exams. After the declaration of results was delayed because of the ongoing coronavirus crisis, the 56 lakh students and their parents will finally sigh in relief with the results’ announcement.

As the official site might face traffic with a lot of people trying to access their results, students and others might check out the alternative website at upmsp.edu.in to get the results immediately.

Earlier in the morning, chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath had tweeted to boost the morale of the students across the state. He wrote an encouraging note in Hindi, where he said, “My dear children, the UP board results are due to be released today. By the way, exams and examination results are but means of self- analysis. Hence, accepting every result openly is the best option forward. May all of you secure the desired results by the grace of Lord Shri Ram”.

मेरे प्यारे बच्चों,



आज यूपी बोर्ड का परीक्षाफल आना है। वैसे परीक्षा व परीक्षाफल आत्म विश्लेषण का माध्यम मात्र हैं।



अतः प्रत्येक परीक्षाफल को सहजतापूर्वक स्वीकार करना ही श्रेष्ठ है।



प्रभु श्री राम की कृपा से आप सभी को मनोनुकूल परीक्षाफल की प्राप्ति हो। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) June 27, 2020

Students have to get a minimum 35 per cent marks in every subject to qualify their exams. But there is no need to worry as candidates can sit for compartment exams. It was only this year that the compartment exam provision was introduced for Class 12 students as well. Previously it was only restricted to the high schoolers.

With this system in place, the 2.5 million Intermediate students will be able to benefit massively.

Around 3 million students had appeared for the Class 10 UP board examination.