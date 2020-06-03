UP Board Result 2020: UP 10th, 12th Result 2020 Likely to be Released by June-end at upmsp.edu.in

The Board of High School and Intermediate Education Uttar Pradesh (UPMSP) will release UP 10th Result 2020, UP 12th Result 2020 by June end. The Uttar Pradesh Board of High School and Intermediate Education will announce UP Board 10th result 2020, UP board 12th result 2020 on its official website at upmsp.edu.in. The officials have almost completed the process of evaluation for the academic year 2019-20.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, UP Board secretary, Neena Srivastava said, “More than 99.06% of UP Board answer sheets was completed by Saturday. The evaluation work of remaining copies will be completed in a day or two. We will be able to declare results by June end”.

The UP board is yet to complete the evaluation process in eight districts, seven of which are categorized under red zone. These include Agra, Firozabad, Mathura, Aligarh, Meerut, Bareilly, Varanasi. One district, Basti, lies in the orange zone. The UP Board Class 10, 12 evaluation process is completed in other 67 districts of the state.

Additionally, UP Board secretary told The Indian Express, “The entire process is likely to be completed by May 31. The rest of the time will be taken to process the result carefully and students can anticipate the result by June-end”.

The UP Board Class 10 high school examination was concluded by March 3, while UP Board Class 12 intermediate exams were completed on March 6.