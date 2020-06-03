UP Board Result 2020: UP Board Class 10, 12 Results to be Declared in Uttar Pradesh on June 27 at upmsp.edu.in

UP Board Result 2020 | The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad will announce the results for class 10 and 12 examinations on June 27. The UP Board will release the class 10 and class 12 results on its official website at upmsp.edu.in.

Deputy Chief Minister of UP Dinesh Sharma announced the result dates. A total of 56,11,072 students were registered FOR the class 10 and 12 examinations. Out of which, 30,24,632 students were from class 10, and over 25,86,440 were from class 12.

Sharma further said that the number of male students stood at 16, 62, 334 and the number of female students were 13, 62, 298.

The UP Board Class 10 examination ended on March 3, while Class 12 exams were completed on March 6. Evaluation of answer sheets began on March 16. But, due to the national coronavirus lockdown the evaluation process was put on hold. The Parishad then resumed the checking of answer copies from May 5.

How to check UP Board 10th, 12th Result







Step 1) Go to the official portal at upmsp.edu.in

Step 2) Click on result section on the homepage,

Step 3) Once the results are announced, they will appear in the result section

Step 4) Enter your roll number and date of birth

Step 5) Your result will be displayed on the screen.