UP Board Starts Evaluation of Class 10 and 12 Answer Sheets in 20 Green Zone Districts

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has started the evaluation of class 10 and 12 answer sheets from today. The UP Board Class 10 2020 an UP Board Class 12 2020 answer scripts evaluation process has started only in the state’s green zones, comprising of 20 districts. The board officials are expected to start the evaluation process in orange and red zones at a later stage.

“After much deliberation, it was decided to start evaluation only in green zone keeping in mind the safety of teachers. Gradually, we will start evaluation in orange and in red zones,” Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma told Hindustan Times.

UP board secretary, Nina Srivastava, told the daily that at present the assessment of copies will start at 63 centres coming under the 20 green zones. The state has created 275 evaluation centres in 75 districts and initially more than 1.46 lakh teachers were roped in to check answer sheets of 5.6 million students of class 10 and 12.

Nina Srivastava further said that teachers who have been under medication have not been engaged in the evaluation work. The board secretary further added that district inspectors of schools (DIoS) have been asked to take all preventive measures at evaluation centres to thwart the COVID-19 pandemic.

Over 5.61 million students had appeared for class 10 and 12 exams this year.

