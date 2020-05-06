Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » India
1-min read

UP Board Starts Evaluation of Class 10 and 12 Answer Sheets in 20 Green Zone Districts

UP board secretary, Nina Srivastava, said that at present the assessment of copies will start at 63 centres coming under the 20 green zones.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 6, 2020, 1:44 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
UP Board Starts Evaluation of Class 10 and 12 Answer Sheets in 20 Green Zone Districts
Representative image

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has started the evaluation of class 10 and 12 answer sheets from today. The UP Board Class 10 2020 an UP Board Class 12 2020 answer scripts evaluation process has started only in the state’s green zones, comprising of 20 districts. The board officials are expected to start the evaluation process in orange and red zones at a later stage.

“After much deliberation, it was decided to start evaluation only in green zone keeping in mind the safety of teachers. Gradually, we will start evaluation in orange and in red zones,” Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma told Hindustan Times.

UP board secretary, Nina Srivastava, told the daily that at present the assessment of copies will start at 63 centres coming under the 20 green zones. The state has created 275 evaluation centres in 75 districts and initially more than 1.46 lakh teachers were roped in to check answer sheets of 5.6 million students of class 10 and 12.

Nina Srivastava further said that teachers who have been under medication have not been engaged in the evaluation work. The board secretary further added that district inspectors of schools (DIoS) have been asked to take all preventive measures at evaluation centres to thwart the COVID-19 pandemic.

Over 5.61 million students had appeared for class 10 and 12 exams this year.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    33,514

    +1,547*  

  • Total Confirmed

    49,391

    +2,680*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    14,183

    +1,022*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,694

    +111*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 06 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    2,207,221

    +42,618*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,663,911

    +79,737*

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,199,389

    +31,398*  

  • Total DEATHS

    257,301

    +5,721*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres