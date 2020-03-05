Take the pledge to vote

UP Board to Conduct Cancelled Class 10, 12 Exam on March 12

The exams at various centres were cancelled in view of the testimonies by district inspectors of schools (DIOSs) that unfair means or other discrepancies were seen during the ongoing Class 10 and 12 examinations.

Trending Desk

March 5, 2020
Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Board last month cancelled Class 10 and 12 board examinations at 72 exam centres in five districts after reports of "unfair practice" came to the fore. The Uttar Pradesh Board had postponed the exams in Prayagraj, Ballia, Ghazipur, Mau and Aligarh. The exam will now be conducted again on March 12 from 8 am to 11.15 am at new examination centres.

The exams at various centres were cancelled in view of the testimonies by district inspectors of schools (DIOSs) that unfair means or other discrepancies were seen during the ongoing Class 10 and 12 examinations.

The Uttar Pradesh Board has put out a new order on its website regarding the new exam schedule. According to the order, Class 12 Physics examination, that was held on February 27 at 67 centres in Mau district and was cancelled, will be conducted at the new examination centre on March 12.

Similarly, Class 12 English exam on February 26 and Class 10 Science exam on February 29 were also cancelled and will take place at the new centres.

Cancelled Class 12 exams were conducted in the evening shift and now they will be held in the morning shift.

The Uttar Pradesh Board held Class 10 examination between February 18 and March 3. The board exam for Class 12 began on February 18 and March 6.

