UP Board to Conduct Cancelled Class 10, 12 Exam on March 12
The exams at various centres were cancelled in view of the testimonies by district inspectors of schools (DIOSs) that unfair means or other discrepancies were seen during the ongoing Class 10 and 12 examinations.
Picture for Representation.
Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Board last month cancelled Class 10 and 12 board examinations at 72 exam centres in five districts after reports of "unfair practice" came to the fore. The Uttar Pradesh Board had postponed the exams in Prayagraj, Ballia, Ghazipur, Mau and Aligarh. The exam will now be conducted again on March 12 from 8 am to 11.15 am at new examination centres.
The exams at various centres were cancelled in view of the testimonies by district inspectors of schools (DIOSs) that unfair means or other discrepancies were seen during the ongoing Class 10 and 12 examinations.
The Uttar Pradesh Board has put out a new order on its website regarding the new exam schedule. According to the order, Class 12 Physics examination, that was held on February 27 at 67 centres in Mau district and was cancelled, will be conducted at the new examination centre on March 12.
Similarly, Class 12 English exam on February 26 and Class 10 Science exam on February 29 were also cancelled and will take place at the new centres.
Cancelled Class 12 exams were conducted in the evening shift and now they will be held in the morning shift.
The Uttar Pradesh Board held Class 10 examination between February 18 and March 3. The board exam for Class 12 began on February 18 and March 6.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Fact or Fiction? Did a 1981 Chinese Novel Really Predict the Coronavirus Outbreak?
- The Simpsons Predicted Coronavirus Outbreak in 1993? Twitter Thinks So
- NASA Releases Unusual Picture of Hole in Mars, a 'Good Candidate' for Martian Life
- Delhi Government’s War Against Fake News on WhatsApp: You Can go to Jail For 3 Years
- ICC Women T20I World Cup | What Will It Take For Indian Women To Lift The Trophy