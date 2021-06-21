Body of 8-year-old Girl Found in Sugarcane Field in UP, Family Alleges Rape, Murder

An eight-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly strangled to death in Lakhimpur Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh. Her body was found in a semi-naked state from a sugarcane field located in Mohammadpur Tajpur village of Pasgaon block. Her body was first spotted by some villagers on Sunday night who reported the matter to the police outpost.

Soon, a team, headed by the station house officer (SHO) Adarsh Kumar Singh, reached the spot and sent her body for an autopsy.

Preliminary investigation revealed that on Sunday afternoon, the girl had gone to the western side of the village with her grandmother to graze goats. Around 4 pm, her grandmother asked her to go home while she stayed back as the animals were grazing in the field. However, when her grandmother reached home in the evening, she could not find her there. Few other people from the village who went to graze the animals in the field too returned to their respective fields.

After waiting till late evening, the minor’s family members and some neighbours started searching for her but she was nowhere to be found. Just then, a few locals went towards the western side of the field and found her lying there in a semi-naked condition.

Police said her pyjama was wrapped around her neck due to which it is suspected that she was strangled to death. The girl’s family members also fear rape, however, it will be confirmed once the reports arrive.

Meanwhile, based on a complaint filed by the deceased’s grandfather, an FIR has been registered against an unknown person. Superintendent of Police (SP) Vijay Dhul said that five teams have been formed to investigate the case from all angles and arrest the accused soon. He assured the girl’s family that strict action will be taken against the accused.

