UP Boy Lynched for 'Stealing Iron', Family Says Cops Took Him to Police Station First Instead of Hospital

A 20-year-old boy was tied to a tree and beaten to death by a mob on the suspicion of stealing iron in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district. Senior police officials, upon reaching the spot, took the youth to the police station first instead of the hospital which led to the death of the boy, alleged the deceased's family.

The family alleged that if the cops had taken him to the hospital on time instead of the police station, the deceased might have survived.

Basit Ali, a resident of Tubewell Colony of the Irrigation Department of Aanvla, was accused of stealing iron from the tube well office after the watchmen posted there allegedly saw him carrying the iron. Soon, a crowd gathered there and tied the youth to a 'neem' tree and allegedly beat him for hours before the police arrived.

The family members of the youth said that the mob had beaten him to death and also alleged negligence on part of the police due to which the boy lost his life.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered by the police against 30 villagers who were involved in the lynching, and hunt is going on to nab the accused, who allegedly belonged to the other community.