Home » News » India » UP: Boy Dies After Being Hit by Truck While Crossing Road in Dense Fog
1-MIN READ

UP: Boy Dies After Being Hit by Truck While Crossing Road in Dense Fog

PTI

Last Updated: January 08, 2023, 20:33 IST

Etawah, India

Shushant Kumar was hit by a truck in Udaipura village in the morning (Representative Image: Reuters)

Following the incident, locals blocked the road demanding financial assistance for the victim's family

A seven-year-old boy died after being hit by a truck while crossing a road in dense fog in the Friends Colony police station area of Etawah district on Sunday, police said.

Following the incident, locals blocked the road demanding financial assistance for the victim’s family, they said.

Shushant Kumar was hit by a truck in Udaipura village in the morning. He died on the spot, Station House Officer of Friends Colony police station Vivek Kumar said.

The roadblock was lifted after several hours after persuasion by officials, he said, adding a search is on to nab the truck driver.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
